ज्वैलरी और कपड़ों की मांग बढ़ी:सात महीने की मंदी के बाद ग्राहकों को लुभा सकें इसलिए ज्वैलर्स ने बनवाए नए डिजाइन

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गीतांजली ज्वैलर्स में उमड़ी भीड़।
  • कोरोना काल के बाद भी बाजार में नजर आने लगा त्योहारी उत्साह

लंबे अंतराल के बाद एक बार फिर बाजारों में रौनक बढ़ने लगी है। अनलाॅक के साथ ही बाजार खुले और धीरे-धीरे माहौल बदला तो बाजारों में खरीदारी का दौर शुरू हो चुका है। दशहरा के साथ ही लोगों ने जरूरत की चीजों की खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। इधर, करवा चौथ, धनतेरस, दीपावली जैसे पर्व भी सामने हैं। नवंबर और दिसंबर में शादियों के बड़े मुहूर्त भी हैं, जिन्हें देखते हुए ज्वैलरी के शो रूम पर इन दिनों ग्राहकों की भीड़ दिखाई देने लगी है। सावों की डिमांड ओर साड़ियों की खरीदारी भी शुरू हो चुकी है।

शहर के रोड नंबर एक से लेकर भीतरी इलाके के कपड़ा बाजार तक चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। रेडिमेड कपड़े बनाने वाली कंपनियां भी अपने ब्रांड पर ऑफर देने की तैयारी कर रही है। जिससे त्यौहारी सीजन पर बाजारों में चहल-पहल बढ़े। कान्हा ज्वैलर्स के अशोक सोनी और न्यू आनंद ज्वैलर्स के सुरेश सोनी बताते हैं, जन जीवन फिर से पटरी पर लौट आया है। त्यौहारी सीजन सामने है, करवा चौथ आ रही है, धनतेरस, दीपावली हमारे लिए उत्सव की तरह होते हैं, इसलिए लोग सभी तरह की खरीदारी के लिए निकल रहे हैं।

ज्वैलर्स के यहां बढ़ी रौनक, क्योंकि त्योहार पर बढ़ेंगे दाम, इसलिए खरीदारी अभी

ज्वैलरी शो रूम पर खरीदारी करने वालों की रौनक दिखाई देने लगी है जो धनतेरस तक और बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। रोड नंबर एक स्थित न्यू गीतांजली ज्वैलर्स पर महिलाएं शादी की खरीदारी कर रही हैं। ज्यादातर हमेल, तेवटा, गले की आड, कंदौरा, बाजूबंद, चूड़ा, रानी हार रखड़ी जैसे जेवरों के प्रति महिलाएं रुचि दिखा रही हैं।

प्रतिष्ठान के चेयरमैन शिव करण जानू बताते हैं, इस समय खरीदारी का सबसे सही समय है, क्योंकि त्यौहार पर सोने और चांदी के भावों में बढ़ोतरी होने की संभावना रहती है, ऐसे में इस समय उचित दरों पर जेवर खरीदना समझदारी है। इस समय सोने और चांदी के भावों में स्थिरता बनी हुई है। साथ ही 22/22 कैरेट हाॅलमार्क के जेवर होने के कारण लोगों को विश्वास भी इन पर ज्यादा रहता है।

जानूू ने बताया, चिड़ावा, गुढ़ागौड़जी, नवलगढ़, उदयपुरवाटी जैसे कस्बों में भी ज्वैलर्स के यहां ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से इन दिनों खरीदारी के लिए लोग आ रहे हैं। शेखावाटी ज्वैलर्स के विश्वनाथ सोनी का मानना है कि इस कोरोना के चलते बाजार में मंदी रही, लेकिन अब तस्वीर बदल रही है।

फेस्टीवल सीजन में साड़ियों की मांग ज्यादा, कपड़ों पर ऑफर भी

शादी विवाह के सीजन के चलते इन दिनों साड़ियों के शो रूम पर भी अच्छी खासी भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। सामान्य बजट से लेकर महंगी साड़ियां बाजार में आ चुकी हैं। कई महीनों से बाजारों में छायी सुस्ती के बाद अब रौनक दिखाई दे रही है। कमल हाइट्स में अप्सरा बुटीक के कमल अग्रवाल, गीतांजली साड़ी के रामानुज शर्मा और गीतांजली मैन्स वियर के प्रीतेश शर्मा बताते हैं, हमने कोरोना काल में मंदी का दौर देखा है, लेकिन अब फिर से अच्छे दिनों की शुरुआत हो रही है।

लोग खरीदारी करने आ रहे हैं। हालांकि कोरोना की गाइड लाइन का पूरी तरह पालन किया जा रहा है। साड़ियों में नई डिजाइन, लांचे, प्लाजा, सलवार सूट के साथ ही रेडिमेड कपड़ों में अलग-अलग ब्रांड के कपड़े आए हैं। कई कंपनियों ने ऑफर भी देनी शुरू कर दी है जो दीपावली के मौके पर खास कर युवाओं को खूब लुभा रही है।

