मासूम को नई जिंदगी:11 दिन की बच्ची के पूरे शरीर में फैला पीलिया, डॉक्टरों ने 3 घंटे में सिरिंज की मदद से पूरा खून बदला

झुंझुनू11 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनू जिले के चिड़ावा सीएचसी में किया गया ये सफल ऑपरेशन।
  • डॉक्टरों ने सफल ट्रांसफ्यूजन करते हुए पीलिया संक्रमित पूरा खून निकाल कर नया खून चढ़ाया

जिले के चिड़ावा में एक 11 दिन की बच्ची का ब्लड ट्रांसफ्यूजन किया गया। चिड़ावा सीएचसी में डॉक्टर अनिल लांबा और उनकी टीम द्वारा ये सफल ब्लड ट्रांसफ्यूजन किया गया। दरअसल, झूंझुनू जिले के खांडवा की महिला ने बच्ची को जन्म दिया था। जन्म के बाद से ही बच्ची के पूरे शरीर में पीलिया फैल गया था। डॉक्टरों ने सफल ट्रांसफ्यूजन करते हुए पीलिया संक्रमित पूरा खून निकाल कर नया खून चढ़ाया।

शहर के राजकीय अस्पताल में पहली बार 11 दिन की प्री मेच्योर पीलियाग्रस्त बच्ची का सिरिंज के जरिये दूषित रक्त बदला गया। CHC के शिशुरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर अनिल लांबा ने टीम के साथ मिलकर तीन घंटे में सीरिंज (35 साइकल) के जरिये नवजात बच्ची को 10-10 ML शुद्ध रक्त चढ़ाया और पीलियाग्रस्त अशुद्ध रक्त को बाहर निकाल दिया। अस्पताल के ICU में उपचाराधीन बच्ची के स्वास्थ्य में सुधार होने पर उसे अब नलकी के जरिये आहार (दूध) दिया जा रहा है।

आर्थिक रूप से बेहद कमजोर है परिवार

जानकारी के मुताबिक, बुहाना के गांव खांदवा निवासी किरण पत्नी सुरेंद्रसिंह धानक ने 6 नवंबर को चिड़ावा CHC में बच्ची को जन्म दिया था। ये उसका दूसरा प्रसव था, पहले प्रसव में हुआ बच्चा खत्म हो चुका है। जन्म के समय बच्ची का वजन एक किलो 600 ग्राम था, और साढे सात माह में ही प्रसव होने पर पूरे शरीर में पीलिया फैल गया था। डॉ. लांबा ने परिजनों को बच्ची की हालत गंभीर होने की जानकारी दी। बच्ची के परिजनों ने मजदूरी पेशा व आर्थिक रूप से बेहद कमजोर होने की बात कही। स्थिति की गंभीरता समझकर डॉ. लांबा ने राजकीय अस्पताल में ही प्री मेच्योर-पीलियाग्रस्त बच्ची का उपचार करने का निर्णय लिया।

ब्लड और दवाएं भी मुफ्त उपलब्ध करवाई

पीलियाग्रस्त 11 दिन की नवजात बच्ची को चिड़ावा सीएचसी के ICU में भर्ती करने के बाद शिशुरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अनिल लांबा ने परिजनों से ओ-पॉजिटिव ब्लड की व्यवस्था करने की बात कही। लेकिन बच्ची की मां किरण और नानी ने कोई पुरूष सदस्य साथ नहीं होने की बात कहकर असमर्थता जताई। जिसपर डॉ. लांबा ने अपने स्तर पर पिलानी ब्लड बैंक में संपर्क कर ना केवल शुद्ध रक्त मंगवाया बल्कि जरूरी दवाएं भी जुटाई। डॉ. लांबा ने बच्ची के उपचार में सहयोग के लिए पिलानी के सीनियर चिकित्सक डॉक्टर बी पाल और सूरजगढ़ के बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर हरेंद्र से भी परामर्श लिया। इसके अलावा अस्पताल के नर्सिंग स्टाफ बबीता, सुनीता व अन्य चिकित्साकर्मियों के सहयोग से बच्ची को ICU की फोटो थैरेपी मशीन में निगरानी में रखा। बुधवार को हुई जांच में प्री मेच्योर नवजात बच्ची के पीलिया का स्तर 29 से 14 प्वाइंट हो गया है।

अब तक 53 प्री मेच्योर बच्चों का हो चुका है सफल उपचार

चिड़ावा के राजकीय अस्पताल के ICU में अब तक 53 प्री मेच्योर बच्चों का सफल इलाज हो चुका है। डॉ. अनिल लांबा के मुताबिक, पिछले दो साल में ICU में कुल 750 बच्चे इलाज के लिए भर्ती हुए। जिनमें से एक को भी रैफर नहीं किया गया। इसके कारण परिजनों को अनावश्यक आर्थिक, शारीरिक-मानसिक परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़ी।

डॉ. लांबा ने बताया कि खून बदलने की प्रक्रिया को चिकित्सीय भाषा मे 'डबल वॉल्यूम एक्सचेंज ब्लड ट्रांसफ्यूजन' कहा जाता है। जिसमें नवजात की नाभि में नली लगाकर उसमें से सम्पूर्ण दूषित खून निकाला जाता है और शुद्ध खून चढ़ाया जाता है। सामान्य तौर पर ऐसे केस हायर सेंटर रैफर होते हैं, लेकिन चिड़ावा में ऐसा नहीं है।

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

