पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:झुंझुनू में काेराेना संक्रमण के 30 नए केस मिले, 35 संक्रमित हुए रिकवर; अब तक 2765 लोग पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हुए

झुंझुनू42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनू में कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 3373 पहुंच गया।
  • सीएमएचओ डाॅ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि सबसे ज्यादा 11 केस नवलगढ़ ब्लॉक में मिले

जिले में मंगलवार को काेराेना संक्रमण के 30 नए केस मिले। इसके बाद जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 3373 पहुंच गया। दूसरी ओर जिले में काेराेना संक्रमण का सामना कर रहे 35 पॉजिटिव मरीजो की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ गई। अब तक 2765 पॉजिटिव रिकवर हाे चुके है।

सीएमएचओ डाॅ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि सबसे ज्यादा 11 केस नवलगढ़ ब्लॉक में मिले है। इसके बाद चिड़ावा में 03, उदयपुरवाटी में 02, खेतड़ी में 01, मलसीसर में 04, सूरजगढ़ में 05, झुंझुनूं ग्रामीण व झुंझुनूं शहर में 01-01 तथा बुहाना में 02 नए पॉजिटिव मिले है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें