पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झुंझुनू:बैंक से घर जा रहे रिटायर्ड फाैजी की जेब से 30 हजार रुपए पार, पुलिस को एमपी की कड़िया गैंग शहर में आने का इनपुट

झुंझुनूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लिस ने बैंक व संबंधित रास्ते में लाेगाें से पूछताछ की लेकिन रुपए नहीं मिले।
  • झुंझुनूं पुलिस को इनपुट मिला था कि मध्यप्रदेश की नकबजनी करने वाली शातिर कड़िया गैंग के सदस्य झुंझुनूं आए हुए

मंगलवार को बैंक से रुपए निकालकर घर जा रहे सेवानिवृत्त फाैजी की जेब से किसी ने 30 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। इस संबंध में पीड़ित ने पुलिस काे सूचना दी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक भीमसर निवासी सेवानिवृत्त फौजी मोहम्मद सलीम खान गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति के साथ बैंक से रुपए लेने बस से आया था।

जानकारी अनुसार, शाहाें के कुएं के पास स्थित एसबीआई की शाखा से सलीम खान ने 30 हजार रुपए निकाले और जेब में डाल कर ऑटो रिक्शा में बैठ कर मंडावा मोड़ पहुंचा। यहां उसने गांव जाने वाली बस में बैठते समय जेब में रखे रुपए संभाले तो वह सकते में आ गया, क्योंकि रुपए जेब में नहीं थे। उसने वापस पूरे रास्ते पैदल चल कर इधर-उधर रुपए ढूंढ़ने की कोशिश की, लेकिन रुपए नहीं मिले। बाद में उसने काेतवाली पुलिस काे सूचना दी। पुलिस ने बैंक व संबंधित रास्ते में लाेगाें से पूछताछ की लेकिन रुपए नहीं मिले।

कुछ ही पहले ही मिले थे एमपी की कड़िया गैंग आने के इनपुट
पिछले दिनों झुंझुनूं पुलिस को इनपुट मिला था कि मध्यप्रदेश की नकबजनी करने वाली शातिर कड़िया गैंग के सदस्य झुंझुनूं आए हुए हैं। पुलिस ने उस समय जिलेभर में नाकाबंदी भी कराई थी, बैंकों के पास जवान तैनात किए थे, लेकिन कोई पकड़ में नहीं आया था। अब बैंक से रुपए निकाल कर घर जाते समय सेवानिवृत्त फौजी की जेब से रुपए निकालने की वारदात ने लाेगाें की चिंता बढ़ा दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें