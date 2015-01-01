पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनू में कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में 35 नए संक्रमित मिले, 44 लोग हुए रिकवर; अब 55 सेंटराें पर लिए जाएंगे काेराेना के सैंपल

झुंझुनू10 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनू जिले में 3634 संक्रमित निगेटिव हो चुके हैं।
  • चिकित्सा विभाग 27 नवंबर से 55 सीएचसी और पीएचसी पर काेराेना जांच के लिए सैंपल लेने का अभियान शुरू करेगा

जिले में मंगलवार को काेराेना संक्रमण के 35 नए केस मिले। सबसे ज्यादा पॉजिटिव नवलगढ़ व झुंझुनूं शहर में मिले। नए केसों के बाद 4166 पॉजिटिव हो गए हैं। दूसरी ओर काेराेना संक्रमण का सामना कर रहे 44 पॉजिटिव संक्रमितों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ गई है। इसके साथ ही जिले में 3634 संक्रमित निगेटिव हो चुके हैं।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि जिले में नवलगढ़ में 10, चिड़ावा में 3, उदयपुरवाटी में 1, खेतड़ी में 1, मलसीसर में 4, सूरजगढ़ में 6, झुंझुनूं ग्रामीण में 2, झुंझुनूं शहर में 7 और बुहाना में 1 नया पॉजिटिव मिला है।

जिले में 27 नवंबर से 55 सेंटराें पर लिए जाएंगे काेराेना जांच के लिए सैंपल

काेराेना के बढ़ते केस को देखते हुए चिकित्सा विभाग 27 नवंबर से 55 सीएचसी और पीएचसी पर काेराेना जांच के लिए सैंपल लेने का अभियान शुरू करेगा। जिले में ये अभियान कलेक्टर यूडी खान के सैंपल बढ़ाने के निर्देश के बाद शुरू हाेगा।

कलेक्टर खान ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों से जिले में संभावित कोरोना पीड़ित व्यक्तियों के सैंपल कम संख्या में लिए जा रहे हैं। कोरोना से जीवन को हर स्तर पर बचाने की कोशिश की जाए, इसे लेकर व्यापक विचार विमर्श के बाद निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि जिला अस्पताल, उपखंड स्तरीय अस्पताल, समस्त सीएचसी तथा जिले के ऐसे पीएचसी जहां पर काफी संख्या में मरीज दिखाने आते हैं, वहां तत्काल तैयारी प्रारंभ कर 27 नवंबर से सैंपल लिए जाने की व्यवस्था की जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि सैंपल में सामान्य प्रक्रिया के तहत अस्पताल में आने वाले आईएलआई केसेज, कोमोरबिड केसेज, गर्भवती महिलाएं एवं बच्चों पर विशेष रूप से ध्यान देकर उनके सैंपल लिए जाएं।

कलेक्टर खान ने नई व्यवस्था के तहत स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं, चिकित्सकों, आशा वर्कर के माध्यम से स्थानीय स्तर पर व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार करवाया जाए तथा स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए जाए कि लोगों को समझाइश करके एेसे व्यवस्था के तहत सैंपल आवश्यक रूप से करवाए जाएं। सैंपलिंग के बाद अग्रिम कार्यवाही गाइड लाइन के अनुसार करवाएं। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों को संबंधित चिकित्सक कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए सलाह देगा।

