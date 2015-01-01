पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनू में कोरोना:संक्रमण के 52 नए केस मिले, 15 रिकवर हुए; सूरजगढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा 16 संक्रमित

झुंझुनू32 मिनट पहले
नए केस के बाद जिले में 4183 काेराेना पॉजिटिव हो गए है।
  • 25 नवंबर को इस सीजन का यह सबसे बड़ा सावा है, लेकिन कोरोना का साया इस पर भी मंडरा गया

जिले में काेराेना संक्रमण लगातार फैलता जा रहा है। बुधवार को जिले में काेराेना संक्रमण के 52 नए केस मिले है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा सूरजगढ़ क्षेत्र प्रभावित रहा। नए केस के बाद जिले में 4183 काेराेना पॉजिटिव हो गए है। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि जिले में नए केसों में नवलगढ़ में 2, चिड़ावा में 6, उदयपुरवाटी में 5, खेतड़ी में 4, मलसीसर में 7, सूरजगढ़ में 16, झुंझुनूं ग्रामीण में 4, झुंझुनूं शहर में 5 और बुहाना में 3 नए पॉजिटिव मिले है।

डाॅ. गुर्जर ने बताया कि इनके अलावा काेराेना संक्रमण का इलाज करा रहे 15 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इनके साथ जिले में 3649 संक्रमित निगेटिव हो चुके हैं।

कोरोना का शादी के सबसे बड़े सावे पर असर

25 नवंबर को इस सीजन का यह सबसे बड़ा सावा है, लेकिन कोरोना का साया इस पर भी मंडरा गया है और लोगों को बहुत संक्षिप्त में आयोजन करने पड़ रहे हैं। सबसे बड़ी मुश्किल मेहमानों की संख्या को लेकर है। सौ ही मेहमान बुलाने के नियम से शादी वाले घरों में मंगलगीत तो हो रहे हैं, लेकिन उदासी भी छाई है।

पहली बार शादियों में यह देखने को मिल रहा

  • नवलगढ़ में हादी प्रिटिंग प्रेस के संचालक अदनान खत्री ने बताया कि जहां पहले शादी के लिए 1500 से 2000 हजार कार्ड छपते थे, वहां पर इस बार 200 से 300 कार्ड ही छपवाए जा रहे हैं।
  • बैंड व डीजे की बुकिंग की गई थी, लेकिन अब उसे कैंसिल किया जा रहा है। बारात नहीं निकालने का निर्णय लिया गया है। होटल में शादी कर रहे एक परिवार ने बताया कि वे होटल में ही बारात निकालेंगे।
  • मेहमानों की संख्या कम होने से अब कैटरिन वाले को भी कम खाना बनाने के लिए कहा गया है। पहले जहां 20 से 25 वेटर से काम होता था, वहां पर अब सिर्फ पांच वेटर से काम हो रहा है।
  • कैटर्स का काम करने वाले भूपेश पारीक ने बताया कि लोग अब सादगी से काम करवा रहे हैं। न तो एलईडी काउंटर लगवा रहे है व और ना ही डेकोरेशन करवा रहे है। वेटर को काम नहीं मिल पा रहा है।
  • मेहमानों के लिए भोजन व नाश्ते के काउंटर के साथ अब मास्क व सेनेटराइज का काउंटर भी लगाया जा रहा है। उनसे निवेदन किया जा रहा है कि वे मास्क लगाकर ही आयें।
