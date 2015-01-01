पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनू दर्दनाक हादसा:दुल्हन को लेने जा रहे दूल्हे की मौत के बाद ड्राइवर ने भी दम तोड़ा, मौत का आंकड़ा 2 पर पहुंचा

झुंझुनू9 मिनट पहले
घायलों को पहले जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। जिसके बाद ड्राइवर को जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया था।
  • गौरतलब है कि दूल्हा बुनियाद कुरैशी चूरू से परिवार वालों के साथ दुल्हन को लेने झुंझुनू जा रहा था

जिले के बिसाऊ मार्ग पर नयासर बस स्टैंड के पास कार और लोक परिवहन की बस की टक्कर में मौत का आंकड़ा दो पर पहुंच गया है। रविवार को हुए इस हादसे में सोमवार को ड्राइवर ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। इससे पहले कार में सवार एक दुल्हे की मौत हो गई थी। अब कुल 9 लोग मामले में घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि दूल्हा बुनियाद कुरैशी चूरू से परिवार वालों के साथ दुल्हन को लेने झुंझुनू जा रहा था। बुनियाद अली की 19 नवंबर को झुंझुनूं निवासी शफीका से शादी हुई थी।

जानकारी अनुसार, बस झुंझुनू से चूरू जा रही थी। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। जिसके कारण दुल्हे बुनिया कुरैशी और चालक कुलदीप सिंह की मौत हो गई। कुलदीप सिंह को हादसे के बाद घायल हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। जिसकी हालत गंभीर होने के बाद जयपुर रैफर किया गया था।

ओवरटेक किया, सामने से टक्कर मारी
हादसे में घायल टांई निवासी मुश्ताक ने बताया कि वह गांव जाने के लिए बस में बैठा था। सवारी अधिक हाेने पर वह बस की केबिन में बैठ गया। कुछ दूर बाद ही इस बस ने दूसरी बस को ओवरटेक किया, लेकिन सामने से टवेरा आ गया और बस ने उसे टक्कर मार दी। तेज धमाका हुआ और लोग चिल्लाने लगे। इसके बाद क्या हुआ कुछ नहीं पता।

तीन दिन पहले शादी में खुश बुनियाद की जिंदगी बेरंग।
तीन दिन पहले शादी में खुश बुनियाद की जिंदगी बेरंग।

साले को फोन किया 15 मिनट में पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन फिर पहुंची बुरी खबर

चूरू के वार्ड 18 सुभाष चौक निवासी शाैकत कुरैशी के बेटे बुनियाद कुरैशी (25) की शादी झुंझुनूं के माेहल्ला बटवालान निवासी निसार की बेटी सफीका से 19 नवंबर काे हुई थी। शादी के बाद फेरेमाेड़े पर दुल्हन काे लेने बुनियाद, उसका भाई ताैफिक, बहन शाबिरा, जुल्फेन, चचेरी बहन शफीका, भतीजा आवेश टवेरा से आ रहे थे। ये लोग चूरू से 12 बजे रवाना हुए। चुड़ैला पहुंचकर बुनियाद ने साले नईम को फोन किया कि बस, 15 मिनट में पहुंच रहे हैं। इसके कुछ ही देर में हादसा हो गया और ससुराल बुरी खबर ही पहुंची।

टवेरा को काटकर निकाला गया घायलों को : हादसा काफी भयानक था। टक्कर के बाद टवेरा में सवार लाेग चीखने चिल्लाने लगे। टवेरा काे काटकर लाेगाें ने घायलाें काे बाहर निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। हेल्पिंग हैंड के तहसीन कुरैशी, माेहम्मद इब्राहिम खान, बुंदू चाैहान, शफीक गहलाेत ने मदद की।

दुल्हन सफीका को नहीं बताया, घायल बताकर चूरू ले गए

किसी दूसरे की गलती किसी का संसार कैसे उजाड़ती है। यह हादसा उसी का उदाहरण है। महज तीन दिन पहले बुनियाद के संग निकाह कबूल करने वाली सफीका रविवार को बेसब्री से उसका इंतजार कर रही थी। फेरमोड़े की रस्म के तहत उसे शाम को ही पति के साथ चूरू लौटना था। मां उसे बार बार याद दिला रही थी कि कुछ भूल मत जाना और पिता कह रहे थे कि चिंता मत कर, तुझे, जल्द ही वापस बुला लूंगा।

बुनियाद का फोन आने के बाद कि 15 मिनट में पहुंच रहे हैं, पूरा परिवार घर की दहलीज पर आ खड़ा हुआ। तभी मनहूस खबर आई, लेकिन किसी ने सफीका को कुछ नहीं बताया। उसे कहा कि बुनियाद घायल है। ईलाज चूरू में ही करवा रहा है। एक कार से उसे रवाना किया। शक ना हो इसके लिए पूरा परिवार दूसरी गाड़ी से गया।

