झुंझुनू में सीट बेल्ट की वजह से बची जान:कार और ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली में हुई भीषण टक्कर, लोग देखते रहे; परिवहन निरीक्षक ने अपनी निजी गाड़ी से घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया

झुंझुनू8 मिनट पहले
देहरादून से अपने घर सीकर आ रहा था परिवार।
  • कार चालक प्रमोद और उसके बच्चे को मामूली चोट आई
  • पत्नी वंदना के सिर, दोनों पांवों पर चोट आने के कारण टांके लगाने पड़े

जिले में आज सुबह नवलगढ़ के पास एक डिजायर कार और ट्रैक्टर ट्राली के बीच जबरदस्त टक्कर हो गई। जिसके कारण कार में सवार चालक प्रमोद उसकी पत्नी एवं छोटा बच्चा घायल हो गए। इस दौरान घटना स्थल पर भीड़ जमा हो गई। जो तमाशबीन बनी रही। इस दौरान परिवहन निरीक्षक झाबर सिंह धायल नवलगढ़ से ड्यूटी के लिए निकल रहे थे। दुर्घटना को देखकर वे भी मौके पर पहुंचे। जिसके बाद घायलों को तुरंत अपनी निजी कार से नवलगढ़ स्थित श्री हरि ट्रोमा सेन्टर अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

जानकारी अनुसार, कार चालक और उसके बच्चे को मामूली चोट आई है। वहीं उनकी पत्नी वंदना के सिर, दोनों पांवों पर चोट आने के कारण टांके लगाने पड़े। उपचार के बाद पूछताछ पर चालक ने बताया कि वे देहरादून से अपने घर सीकर आ रहे थे। इनकी गाड़ी नवलगढ़ के पास ट्रेक्टर ट्राली से टकरा गई। सीट बेल्ट लगी होने के कारण चालक प्रमोद को ज्यादा चोट नहीं आई। वहीं पास बैठी पत्नी टक्कर के बाद प्रमोद के ऊपर आ गिरीं। और छोटा बच्चा पांव रखने की जगह पर जाकर गिरा। उन्होंने सीट बेल्ट नहीं पहन रखी थी। चालक ने बताया कि सीट बेल्ट ने उनकी जान बचा ली।

ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली हुई क्षतिग्रस्त।
घायलों को इलाज के लिए अपनी निजी कार से अस्पताल पहुंचाने वाले परिवहन निरीक्षक झाबर सिंह धायल ने बताया कि यह सबसे बड़ा मानवीय धर्म है। हम सभी को ऐसे हादसों में सेवा का मौका मिले तो जरूर मददगार बनना। ज्ञात रहे परिवहन निरीक्षक ने इसी साल छह विभिन्न दुर्घटनाओं में 12 लोगों को अपनी निजी कार से समय पर इलाज हेतु अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनकी जान बचाने में सहयोग कर चुके हैं।

