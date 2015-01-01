पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक विवाह ऐसा भी:कुंडली में दोष हटाने के लिए बेटी की भगवान से करवाई शादी, तोरण से लेकर विदाई की सभी रस्में हुईं

झुंझुनू34 मिनट पहले
बारात शाम को राधा माधव मंदिर से रवाना होकर उनके घर रघु विला तक गाजे बाजे के साथ पहुंची।
  • यह अनूठा विवाह चिराना के महावीर प्रसाद अग्रवाल ने अपनी पौत्री मेघा का करवाया

जिले के चिराना में बुधवार को तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह पर्व के अवसर पर एक अनूठा विवाह हुआ। इसमें दुल्हन तो थी, लेकिन दूल्हा कोई युवक नहीं, बल्कि सालिगराम भगवान रहे। यह विवाह अग्रवाल परिवार ने अपनी बेटी की कुंडली के दोष निवारण के करवाया। जिसमें विवाह की तमाम तरह की रस्मों को किया गया। यहां तक की भगवान सालिगराम प्रतीक रूप में बारात लेकर लड़की के घर पहुंचे और तोरण मारा, बाकायदा फेरे हुए और विदाई भी की गई।

यह अनूठा विवाह चिराना के महावीर प्रसाद अग्रवाल ने अपनी पोती मेघा का करवाया। इस अनोखी शादी में दिन में राधा माधव मंदिर में मेघा के पिता सुरेंद्र अग्रवाल और दादा महावीर प्रसाद ने रथ का पूजन करवाया। विवाह की सभी रस्म व रिवाज निभाए गए। बारात शाम को राधा माधव मंदिर से रवाना होकर उनके घर रघु विला तक गाजे बाजे के साथ पहुंची। दूल्हे सालिगरामजी के साथ करीब बीस बाराती थे। मेघा के घर पहुंच कर दूल्हे ने तोरण को स्पर्श किया। चंवरी सजाई गई तथा विदाई तक की सभी रस्में पंडित चंद्रकांत गौतम व प्रदीप शर्मा ने विधि विधान से करवाई। इस अनूठी शादी में गांव के कई गणमान्य लोग शरीक हुए।

सालिगराम को कुंभ (कलश) पर विराजमान कर बारात से लेकर फेरों तक की रस्में निभाई जाती हैं।
इसे कहते हैं कुंभ विवाह
शादी करवाने वाले पंडित प्रदीप शर्मा ने बताया कि ऐसे विवाह कुंभ विवाह कहलाते हैं। ऐसे विवाह आमतौर पर कुंडली दोष, मांगलिक दोष व असामान्य होने के कारण बाधा के निवारण के लिए करवाए जाने की मान्यता है। जिसमें भगवान सालिगराम को कुंभ (कलश) पर विराजमान कर बारात से लेकर फेरों तक की रस्में निभाई जाती हैं। इसी रूप में बुधवार को चिराना में यह विवाह करवाया गया। मेघा के एक बहिन और भाई है। वह तीनों में सबसे बड़ी हैं।

