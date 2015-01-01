पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंखों में मिर्ची झोंककर 2 लाख लूटे:बदमाशों ने बाइक सवार युवक को लात मारकर गिराया, आंखों में मिर्च डाल छीन ले गए पैसों से भरा बैग

झुंझुनूं16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना मंगलवार शाम की है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट गुढागौड़जी थाने में बुधवार सुबह दर्ज की गई।
  • बाइक सवार विकास सैनी नाथा का नांगल नीमकाथाना का रहने वाला है, जो भारत फायनेंस इंकलूजन कंपनी में काम करता है

जिले के गुढागौड़जी में बाइक सवार से 2 लाख रुपए लूटने का मामला सामने आया है, जिसमें बदमाश बाइक सवार के आखों में लाल मिर्च डाल पैसे लूट ले गए। घटना मंगलवार शाम की बताई जा रही है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट बुधवार सुबह थाने में दर्ज की गई। जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस पूरी घटना की जांच में जुट गई है। घटनास्थल पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज का भी जायजा लिया जा रहा है।

जानकारी अनुसार, बाइक सवार विकास सैनी एक निजी फाइनेंस कंपनी में काम करता है। जो कलेक्शन के रुपए लेकर जमा कराने जा रहा था। इस दौरान रास्ते में पोसाना गांव के पास बाइक सवार तीन लोगों ने विकास को लात मारकर किया दिया। इसके साथ ही आखों में लाल मिर्च डालकर मारपीट की गई, जिसके बाद बदमाश 2 लाख रुपए से भरा बैग, टेबलेट, चार्जर और कुछ कागजात लेकर फरार हो गए।

गुढागौड़जी थाने में रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं, बाइक सवार विकास सैनी नाथा का नांगल नीमकाथाना का रहने वाला है। जो भारत फायनेंस इंकलूजन कंपनी में काम करता है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद विकास से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।

एक दिन बाद इसलिए दर्ज हुआ मामला

मंगलवार शाम घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पहले पुलिस द्वारा पूरे मामले की जांच की गई। जिसमें ये पता लगाया गया कि कहीं मामला झूठा तो नहीं है। इसके बाद बुधवार सुबह रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई।

