झुंझुनू:बाेनस व विभिन्न मांगाें के लिए रोडवेज कर्मचारियाें का प्रदर्शन, कल दाेपहर एक घंटे चक्का जाम

झुंझुनू33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने डिपो परिसर में सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया।
  • दोपहर में रोडवेज कर्मचारी डिपो गेट के पास एकत्र हुए, जहां जमकर नारेबाजी की गई

दीपावली से पहले बोनस देने, बकाया एरियर व समय पर वेतन भुगतान की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान रोडवेज संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति के आह्वान पर मंगलवार को रोडवेज कर्मचारियों ने डिपो परिसर में सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। दोपहर में रोडवेज कर्मचारी डिपो गेट के पास एकत्र हुए। समिति के अध्यक्ष गजराज कटेवा के नेतृत्व में ‘चाहे जाे मजबूरी हाे, हमारी मांगें पूरी हाे’, ‘दीपावली का बाेनस दिया जाए’, ‘निजीकरण राेका जाए,’ ‘समय पर वेतन दें’ आदि नारे लगाए गए।

अध्यक्ष कटेवा ने कहा कि रोडवेज कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन व बोनस मिलना चाहिए। जिससे कर्मचारियों के परिजन त्योहार खुशी से मना सके। उन्होंने कहा कि मांगें नहीं मानी तो 12 नवंबर को एक घंटे चक्का जाम किया जाएगा।

एटक सचिव सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि रोडवेज कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन मिलना चाहिए। कर्मचारी कल्याण समिति के प्रभुराम नारनौलिया ने कहा कि 2016 से एरियर का भुगतान नहीं हो रहा है।

