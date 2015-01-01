पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता अभियान:झुंझुनूं एफर्ट्स की महिला विंग का गठन कल, ताकि उन्हें किया जा सके जागरूक

झुंझुनू्ं3 घंटे पहले
महिलाओं को उनके प्रति हो रहे शोषण, अत्याचार के विरोध में आवाज उठाने के लिए तैयार करने तथा सशक्त बनाने में की दिशा में उन्हें अपने अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए झुंझुनूं जिले से एक नई पहल की शुरुआत की जा रही है। सामाजिक सरोकारों के लिए काम करने वाली संस्था झुंझुनूं एफर्ट्स की महिला विंग का गठन ग्यारह नवंबर को किया जा रहा है।

संस्था के सदस्य सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता पवन कुमार आलड़िया क्यामसर ने बताया कि इस संगठन का उद्देश्य आए दिन महिलाओं के खिलाफ होने वाली विभिन्न घटनाओं के विरोध में आवाज बुलंद करना और अधिक से अधिक महिलाओं को इस मुहिम से जोड़ना है ताकि महिलाएं अपने उपर होने वाले अत्याचारों के विरोध में खुद आवाज उठाने के लिए खुद को तैयार कर सके। सुरेश शिला और अजय काला ने बताया कि महिलाएं खुद आगे होकर अपने अधिकारों के लिए लड़ें और जागरूक बनें।

जब तक महिला खुद अपने अधिकारों के लिए जागरूक नहीं होगी तब तक महिला सशक्तिकरण की बात करना बेमानी होगा। इसके लिए एफर्ट्स महिला विंग का गठन अंबेडकर भवन झुंझुनूं में 11 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे किया जा रहा है। समाज में बदलाव आए और पीड़ित को, शोषित को न्याय मिले इसके लिए जो महिलाएं काम करने की इच्छुक हैं वे इस मुहिम से जुड़ सकती हैं।

