झुंझुनू में भीषण आग:चश्मे की दुकान में आग लगने से राख हुआ पूरा सामान, लाखों रुपए का नुकसान

झुंझुनू14 मिनट पहले
आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। 
  • घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पूर्व पार्षद मनो कुमावत भी मौके पर पहुंचे

शनिवार को शहर के एक नंबर रोड स्थित एक चश्मे की दुकान में आग लग गई। सुबह 7.30 बजे लगी आग के कारण दुकान में रखा सामान और फर्नीचर जलकर राख हो गया। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस और दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। वहीं, दुकान मालिक समेत आसपास के दुकान वाले भी मौके पर पहुंचे। आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है।

जानकारी अनुसार, सुबह एक नंबर रोड स्थित सुभाष ऑप्टिकल में आग लग गई। दुकान के पास से गुजर रहे लोगों ने धूंआ देखकर दुकानदारों को घटना की सूचना दी। वहीं, दुकान का मालिक समान लेने दिल्ली जा रहा था। रास्ते में सूचना मिलने पर वापस लौटा। जिसके बाद आग से हुए नुकसान का जायजा लिया जा रहा है। आग इतनी भयंकर थी कि दुकान का लगभग सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। जो लाखों रुपए का था। वहीं, दुकान जिस बिल्डिंग में है उसे भी नुकसान पहुंचा।

घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पूर्व पार्षद मनो कुमावत भी मौके पर पहुंचे। जिन्होंने विद्युत विभाग पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि समय रहते लाइट नहीं काटी गई। जिसके कारण दमकल घटनास्थल पर खड़ी रही। लाइट काटने के के लिए कर्मचारी को बुलाया गया। जिसके बाद दमकल द्वारा आग बुझाना शुरू किया गया। जिसके बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया।

