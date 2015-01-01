पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झुंझुनू:सरकारी डाॅक्टराें ने निजी अस्पतालाें और नर्सिंग हाेम में मरीज देखे ताे हाेगी कार्रवाई

झुंझुनू21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकारी अस्पतालों में कार्यरत डॉक्टर्स के प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम तथा निजी क्लीनिकों में मरीज देखने की शिकायतें मिल रही।
  • ऐसा करने की सूचना मिलने पर चिकित्सक के विरूद्व नियमानुसार आवश्यक अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही करने की चेतावनी भी दी गई

सरकारी अस्पतालों में कार्यरत चिकित्सकों ने निजी अस्पतालों और नर्सिंग होम में मरीज देखे या ऑपरेशन करते हैं तो चिकित्सा विभाग उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगा। इसको लेकर चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निदेशक ने ऐसे चिकित्सकों की जानकारी मांगी है। निदेशक ने कहा है कि सरकारी अस्पतालों में कार्यरत डॉक्टर्स के प्राइवेट नर्सिंग होम तथा निजी क्लीनिकों में मरीज देखने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। कई डॉक्‍टर सरकारी अस्पताल की बजाय निजी अस्पतालों में ऑपरेशन करते हैं। इसको देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने इसे काफी गंभीरता से लिया है।

निदेशक के अनुसार पूर्व में इसको लेकर निर्देश दिए गए थे। पत्र में डॉक्टर को किसी भी निजी क्लीनिक या नर्सिंग होम या निजी अस्पताल या पैथोलाजिकल लेबोरेटरी या जांच केन्द्र में किसी भी मरीज को नहीं देखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके अलावा कोई टेस्ट या किसी प्रकार का ऑपरेशन नहीं करने की हिदायत दी गई है। ऐसा करने की सूचना मिलने पर चिकित्सक के विरूद्व नियमानुसार आवश्यक अनुशासनात्मक कार्यवाही करने की चेतावनी भी दी गई है।

इनके अलावा निदेशक ने सरकारी चिकित्सक जो नॉन प्रेक्टिसिंग अलाउन्स नहीं ले रहे है। अपने आवास पर सरकार का निर्धारित परामर्श शुल्क लेकर ही उपचार करने के निर्देश दिए है। निदेशक ने सभी प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी व मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को उनके अधीन आने वाले चिकित्सकों की शिकायत मिलने पर उसकी जानकारी निदेशालय और सरकार को देने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी बोले- कोरोना की वजह से इस बार फैमिली फोटो नहीं ले सके, लेकिन हमारे बीच की दूरियां घट रही हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें