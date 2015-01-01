पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झुंझुनूं में एक दिन में निपटाए 3000 केस:चार साल के बेटे के भविष्य के छोड़ी जिद, पति-पत्नी ने फिर से बसाया घर

झुंझुनूं29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोक अदालत में बेटे के साथ राजेश और अर्चना।

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के दौर में शनिवार को राजस्थान विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से झुंझुनूं में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देशन में जिले के न्यायिक न्यायालयों में 14 बेंचों का गठन कर एक ही दिन में तीन हजार से ज्यादा मामलों का निस्तारण करते किए गए। इस दौरान वैवाहिक विवाद के मामले भी राजीनामे से निपटाए गए। इसमें एक मामले में करीब दो साल से अलग-अलग रह रहे पति-पत्नी ने चार साल के बेटे के भविष्य को देखते हुए अपनी जिद और अहम को छोड़ कर फिर से घर बसाने का फैसला किया।

दरअसल, नवलगढ़ के कोलसिया इलाके की नेहरों की ढाणी निवासी राजेश कुमार और उसकी पत्नी अर्चना उर्फ चंदा सितंबर 2018 से अलग-अलग रह रहे थे। काफी समय से दोनों के बीच उनका बेटा संपर्क का सेतु बना हुआ था। बेटे के भविष्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए उन्होंने लोक अदालत में राजीनामे के लिए आवेदन किया और शनिवार की लोक अदालत में पारिवारिक न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश के समक्ष दोनों ने पुरानी बातों को भुला कर फिर से एक-दूसरे का हाथ थाम लिया और राजी-खुशी घर लौट गए।

ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन निस्तारण की व्यवस्था की गई
प्राधिकरण की सचिव मधु हिसारिया ने बताया कि ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन निस्तारण की व्यवस्था और प्रकरणों की संख्या को देखते हुए जिले में 14 बेंचों का गठन किया गया। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में प्रीलिटिगेशन में और लम्बित प्रकरणों के संदर्भ में अन्तर्गत धन वसूली मामले, वैवाहिक विवाद (तलाक को छोड़ कर सभी), एमएसीटी, श्रम विवाद व अन्य सिविल संबंधी पूरे दिन में 1384 प्रकरण रखे गए। इनमें बेंचों द्वारा सुनवाई करते हुए 234 प्रीलिटिगेशन प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

वहीं, अन्य सिविल मामले (किराया, सुखाधिकार, निषेधाज्ञा दावे एवं विनिर्दिष्ट पालना दावे) आदि के पूरे दिन में ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन कुल 2476 रखे गए। जिनमें 827 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। इस तरह कुल 3860 प्रकरण राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में सुनवाई के लिए प्रस्तुत किए गए। जिनमें से 1061 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 3,36,61164 रुपए की राशि का अवार्ड पारित किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें