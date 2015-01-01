पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉक्टरों का विरोध:आयुष अस्पतालाें और याेग सेंटर की ओपीडी का समय बढ़ाने का विराेध, काली पट्टी बांध कर करेंगे काम

झुंझुनू31 मिनट पहले
आयुष नर्सिंगकर्मी 27 नवंबर को हाथ की बाजू पर काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे।
  • महासंघ ने मुख्यमंत्री और चिकित्सा मंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर इस आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग की

आयुर्वेद और चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा आयुर्वेद, यूनानी और होम्योपैथी अस्पतालों और योगा सेंटर की ओपीडी का समय बढ़ाने का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। इस निर्णय का विरोध करते हुए आयुष चिकित्साकर्मी 27 नवंबर को काली पट्टी बांध कर विरोध करेंगे। अखिल राजस्थान राज्य आयुष नर्सेज महासंघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष छीतरमल सैनी ने बताया कि आयुर्वेद, होम्योपैथी व यूनानी औषधालयों के वर्तमान ओपीडी समय को बदलकर एक घंटा बढ़ा दिया है।

आदेश के विरोध में अखिल राजस्थान राज्य आयुष नर्सेज महासंघ के प्रदेश व्यापी आह्वान पर हजारों आयुष नर्सिंगकर्मी 27 नवंबर को हाथ की बाजू पर काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। इसको लेकर महासंघ ने मुख्यमंत्री और चिकित्सामंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर इस आदेश को वापस लेने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन में संगठन की ओर से बताया गया है कि आयुष अस्पतालों की ओपीडी 13 अप्रेल से एक पारी में सुबह 9 से 3 बजे तक चल रही है। लेकिन अब इसे शाम 4 बजे तक समय कर दिया गया है। वही योग सेंटरों का समय तो दाे घंटे बढ़ा दिया गया है।

विभाग ने आदेश देकर ओपीडी समय के दौरान एक घंटे ओपीडी बंद रखने को कहा है। जिसका कोई औचित्य नहीं है। उन्होंने इस आदेश का विरोध करते हुए बताया कि ऐसा आयुष चिकित्साकर्मियों को परेशान करने के लिए किया है।

