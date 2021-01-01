पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियमित करने की मांग:झुंझुनूं में पंचायत सहायक सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहे, रैली के बाद प्रदर्शन कर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनूं। जिला कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने नारेबाजी करते पंचायत सहायक। - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनूं। जिला कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने नारेबाजी करते पंचायत सहायक।
  • पंचायत सहायकों का सरकार को अल्टीमेटम
  • मांगें नहीं मानीं तो दांडी यात्रा निकालेंगे, विधानसभा का करेंगे घेराव

नियमित करने की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक बुधवार को सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहे। पंचायत सहायकों ने शहर में रैली निकाली और प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदेशाध्यक्ष प्रवीण जसरापुरिया के नेतृत्व में शहीद स्मारक से कलेक्ट्रेट तक रैली निकाली गई।

रैली के बाद प्रदर्शन किया तथा बाद में जिला कलेक्टर को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। जसरापुरिया ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने सत्ता में आने से पहले यह वादा किया था कि सरकार आते ही नियमितीकरण करेगी। सरकार बन गई लेकिन अपना वादा भूल गई। सरकार अपने वादे से मुकर रही है। इसलिए हमें आंदोलन को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। अगर समय रहते सरकार ने इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो आठ फरवरी को दौसा जिले से दांडी यात्रा निकाली जाएगी और विधानसभा का घेराव किया जाएगा।

रिपोर्ट: मोहम्मद मुस्लिम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser