झुंझुनू में पंचायत समिति चुनाव:शादी से पहले दूल्हा मतदान करने सेंटर पर पहुंचा, स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने थर्मल स्कैनिंग व हाथों को सैनेटाइज करवा दी एंट्री

झुंझुनू24 मिनट पहले
मतदान कक्ष के बाहर सभी से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवाई गई।

जिले के बिसाऊ जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए हुए मतदान में महनसर में बान बैठने के बाद एक दूल्हा मतदान करने आया। महनसर के इस मतदान केंद्र पर दोपहर 2 बजे तक 4 हजार 200 मतदाताओं में से 1155 मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मतदाताओं को प्रवेश से पहले स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की टीम थर्मल स्कैनिंग व हाथों को सैनेटाइज करवा रही थी।

मतदान कक्ष के बाहर बनाए गोल घेरों में खड़ा रखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करवाई जा रही थी। गांव की 85 वर्षीया भगवानी देवी जो अस्थमा पीड़ित होने के बावजूद अपने पोते आकाश जाखड़ के साथ व्हील चेयर पर बैठ कर मतदान करने आई। वहां मोहित कुमार मीणा जिसकी 25 नवंबर को शादी है वह बान बैठने के बाद अपने दोस्तों के साथ मतदान करने आया।

