झुंझुनूं पुलिस की पहल:सोशल मीडिया पर बढ़ रही धोखाधड़ी और अपराधों को रोकने के लिए सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट और वॉट्सऐप नंबर जारी

झुंझुनूं
झुंझुनूं पुलिस ने जिला स्तर पर मीडिया सेल का गठन करवाया है।
  • सूचना और शिकायत पुलिस के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के साथ ही वॉट्सऐप नंबर पर 9530415980 पर दे सकते हैं

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से बढ़ रही धोखाधड़ी और अन्य अपराधों की घटनाओं के मद्देनजर झुंझुनूं पुलिस ने जिला स्तर पर मीडिया सेल का गठन करवाया है। जिससे आमजन को जोड़ा जा रहा है। जिले के अधिकारियों को भी इससे जोड़ा जा रहा है। जिससे इस पर कोई सूचना आने पर वे तत्काल सक्रिय होकर अपराधों पर नियंत्रण कर सकें।

एसपी जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा ने गुरुवार को जिले के पुलिस अधिकारियों से इस बारे में अब तक की प्रगति की जानकारी लेते हुए बताया कि आमजन को पुलिस के सभी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से जोड़ा जा रहा है। जिले के अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को भी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर सक्रिय करते हुए उनको वॉट्सऐप ग्रुप से जोड़ा गया है। थाना व बीट स्तर पर थाने के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों का भी ग्रुप बनाया गया है।

शर्मा ने बताया कि कोई भी आदमी पुलिस से संपर्क कर किसी अपराध के बारे में शिकायत कर सकता है। साथ ही कोई सुझाव दे सकता है। पुलिस से संबंधित अपनी समस्या रख सकता है। महिलाओं, बच्चों, बुजुर्गों या कमजोर वर्ग के व्यक्तियों के साथ कोई अप्रिय घटना, अपराध, किसी वांछित अपराधी या आपराधिक गतिविधि की सूचना, ऐसी कोई घटना या दुर्घटना जिसमें तत्काल पुलिस सहायता की आवश्यकता है, उसे शेयर कर सकता है।

ऐसी कोई गतिविधि जिससे जनता को खतरा, गंभीर असुविधा हो सकती हो, उसकी सूचना और शिकायत पुलिस के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के साथ ही वॉट्सऐप नंबर पर 9530415980 पर दे सकते हैं।

