श्रृद्धा:16 किलोमीटर पदयात्रा नाचते गाते राणी सती मंदिर पहुंची, दर्शन के लिए आज से दिनभर खुला रहेगा मंदिर

झुंझुनूं20 मिनट पहले
भक्त डीजे के साथ नाचते गाते दादी के गुणगान करते ध्वज लेकर चले। - Dainik Bhaskar
भक्त डीजे के साथ नाचते गाते दादी के गुणगान करते ध्वज लेकर चले।

शहर के श्रीराणी सती मंदिर में 26 जनवरी से दादी के दर्शन दिनभर खुला। आरती में टोकन से सीमित संख्या में श्रद्धालुओं को मंदिर परिसर में प्रवेश दिया गया। ये यात्रा बस के जरिए जयपुर से डीगाल पहुंची। जिसके बाद 16 किलोमीटर पदयात्रा नाचते गाते निकाली गई। इस दौरान भक्त डीजे के साथ नाचते गाते दादी के गुणगान करते ध्वज लेकर चले।

कोरोना काल के दौरान मंदिर में दर्शनों पर पूरी तरह रोक लगाई गई थी। जिसे बाद में समयबद्ध तरीके से छूट देते हुए खोला गया था।

आज मंदिर सुबह 5 बजे मंगला आरती के साथ खुला। इसके बाद दिन में सिर्फ 12 से 3 बजे तक तीन घंटे का विराम रहा। इस दौरान भी मंदिर के सिर्फ पट बंद किए गए। वहीं, 3 बजे के बाद रात 9:45 बजे तक मंदिर खुला रहेगा।

फिलहाल दिन में तीन बार खोला जा रहा था मंदिर

फिलहाल मंदिर को सिर्फ पूजा के समय दिन में तीन बार आरती के समय खोला जा रहा है। इसके लिए अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का खास तौर पर ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। 26 जनवरी के संबंध में रविवार को मंदिर ट्रस्ट बोर्ड की बैठक हुई। इसमें कोविड-19 संबंधी दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए।

कोरोना काल के बाद 6 सितंबर को खोला गया था मंदिर

23 मार्च को दर्शन बंद हो गए थे। 6 सितंबर तक बंद रहे। 7 सितंबर को आंशिक रूप से कुछ घंटों के लिए खोले गए। कुछ दिन बाद दिन में दो बार और फिर तीन बार खोला गया।

(फोटो- उत्तम जोशी)

