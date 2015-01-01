पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

औचक निरीक्षक:आरसीएच निदेशक ने जिले में मातृ चिकित्सा और शिशु स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं का लिया जायजा

झुंझुनूएक घंटा पहले
बीडीके अस्पताल की एमसीएच विंग और एसएनसीयू इकाइयों का औचक निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाएं देखी।

चिकित्सा विभाग के आरसीएच विंग के निदेशक ने बुधवार को जिले में मातृ व शिशु चिकित्सा सेवाओं और सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने बीडीके अस्पताल की एमसीएच विंग और एसएनसीयू इकाइयों का औचक निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाएं देखी। आरसीएच निदेशक डाॅ. लक्ष्मण सिंह ओला ने सबसे पहले बीडीके अस्पताल में बनी मातृ शिशु इकाई का निरीक्षण कर वहां भर्ती मरीजों से सुविधाएं की जानकारी ली।

इस दौरान मरीजों ने उन्हें बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा मिलने की बात कही। इसके बाद डाॅ. ओला नवजात शिशु उपचार इकाई में गए और वहां की व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली। विंग प्रभारी डॉ. वीडी बाजिया ने उन्हें एसएनसीयू और शिशु चिकित्सा इकाई की जानकारी दी।

निरीक्षण के बाद पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए डॉ. ओला ने कहा कि काेराेना के दौर में भी जिले में मातृ व शिशु चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में शानदार काम किया जा रहा है। एसएनसीयू की व्यवस्थाओं की सराहना करते हुए डॉ. ओला ने कहा कि सीमित संसाधन हाेने के बाद भी इस विंग को बड़े अस्पतालों की तरह तैयार किया गया है। जो सराहनीय काम है। इसके बाद आरसीएच निदेशक ने सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में समीक्षा बैठक लेकर जिले में चिकित्सा सुविधाएं की समीक्षा की।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने आरसीएच निदेशक को जिले में काेराेना दौर में किए गए कार्याे और सुविधाएं की विस्तार से जानकारी दी। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए डॉ. ओला ने कहा कि जिले में पहली बार मार्च में काेराेना मरीज मिले थे। उसके बाद काेराेना वारियर्स के रूप में जिले के चिकित्सकों और अधिकारियों के नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने शानदार काम किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि काेराेना का खतरनाक दौर शुरू हाे गया है। उसे देखते हुए आमजन विशेष सावधानी रखे और काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करें। उन्होंने सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर और पीएमओ डॉ. शुभकरण कालेर की नेतृत्व और कार्याे की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि जिले में बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा मरीजों को मिले इसके लिए सभी सामूहिक प्रयास करें। उनके साथ विभागीय अधिकारी और चिकित्सक भी मौजूद रहे।

