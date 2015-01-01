पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मदद की मुसीबत मिली:झुंझुनूं में रिटायर नायब सूबेदार को लिफ्ट के बहाने घर ले जाकर महिलाओं ने अश्लील वीडियाे बनाया, 3.5 लाख ठगे

झुंझुनूं3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गातार रुपए की बढ़ती डिमांड से परेशान होकर पीड़ित ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।
  • गिरफ्तार आरोपी महिला झुंझुनूं शहर के जीत नगर में रहने वाली है

एक सेवानिवृत्त नायब सूबेदार को दाे महिलाओं को लिफ्ट देना महंगा पड़ गया। महिलाओं ने उसे घर ले जाकर मारपीट कर अश्लील वीडियो बनाए और साढ़े तीन लाख रुपए ठग लिए। हनी ट्रेप का मामला सामने आने पर पुलिस ने गिरोह की सरगना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

काेतवाल मदनलाल कड़वासरा ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आरोपी महिला झुंझुनूं शहर के जीत नगर में रहने वाली हंसासरी जाट है। अजाड़ी निवासी सेवानिवृत नायब सूबेदार अपनी पेंशन लेने के लिए 30 अक्टूबर को कार से SBI झुंझुनूं आए थे। बैंक से अपनी पेंशन के 50 हजार रुपए निकलवाकर घर जा रहे थे। बैंक के बाहर दाे महिलाएं मिली। बीमार हाेने का बहाना कर मंडावा मोड़ के लिए लिफ्ट मांगी। वहां से इन महिलाओं ने जीत नगर तक अपने घर ले छोड़ने का आग्रह किया।

घर में पहले से मौजूद की तीन महिलाएं और एक पुरुष

वहां पहुंचने पर चाय पीने की बात कहकर मकान के अंदर ले गई। वहां पहले से तीन महिलाएं और एक पुरुष था। इन्होंने नायब सूबेदार से मारपीट कर उसके कपड़े उतरवा दिए। एक युवती के साथ उसके अश्लील फोटो व मोबाइल पर वीडियो बना लिया। इसे वायरल करने की धमकी देकर उसकी जेब से 50 हजार रुपए, आरसी, पासबुक व अन्य दस्तावेज छीनकर भगा दिया। बदनामी के डर से उस समय नायब सूबेदार चला गया। बाद में उसे ब्लैकमेल कर दो बार डेढ़ लाख रुपए लिए गए।

इतना हाेने के बावजूद उसे रुपए की डिमांड करते रहे। लगातार रुपए की बढ़ती डिमांड से परेशान होकर पीड़ित ने पुलिस को सूचना दी।

