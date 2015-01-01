पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनू:नगर परिषद के वरिष्ठ लिपिक का हुआ निधन, नगर परिषद में रहा अवकाश

झुंझुनू27 मिनट पहले
वरिष्ठ लिपिक कृष्णमुरारी स्वामी का निधन।
नगर परिषद के वरिष्ठ लिपिक का गुरूवार सुबह निधन हो गया। वे कई दिनों से बीमार थे और गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था। गुरूवार सुबह उनका अचानक देहांत हाे गया।

निधन की सूचना मिलने पर नगर परिषद के कर्मचारियों ने वरिष्ठ लिपिक कृष्णमुरारी स्वामी के निधन पर दाे मिनट का माैन रखकर उनकाे श्रद्धांजलि दी। नगर परिषद आयुक्त अनिता खीचड़ ने उनके निधन पर शाेक जताया है।

