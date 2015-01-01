पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनू में स्पेशल पुलिस टीम ने कार्रवाई:बोलेरो कार से शराब के 29 कार्टन किए गए जब्त, दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया

झुंझुनू23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में दोनों आरोपी। साथ में जब्त किए गए शराब के कार्टन।
  • पकड़े गए एक आरोपी दिनेश के खिलाफ हरियाणा सहित राजस्थान के विभिन्न थानों में कई मामले दर्ज

झुंझुनू जिले के सूरजगढ़ में स्पेशल पुलिस टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए सोमवार को बोलेरो गाड़ी में अवैध शराब भरकर ले जा रहे दो युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया। साथ ही शराब जब्त की गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि पंचायतराज चुनावों के दौरान बदमाश व सक्रिय अपराधियों की निगरानी व चैक करने के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत शराब पकड़ी गई।

पुलिस ने बताया कि मुखबीर की सूचना पर स्पेशल टीम ने स्वामीसेही से पिचानवा जाने वाले कच्चे रास्ते पर नाकाबंदी की। जहां पिचानवा की ओर से आई बोलेरों के चालक ने पुलिस को देखकर गाड़ी वापिस घुमाकर भगाने लगा। पुलिस ने पीछा कर उसे रुकवा लिया। बोलेरो में सवार चालक व उसका साथी गाड़ी को छोड़कर भागने लगे। जिनको पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। बोलेरो की तलाशी लेने पर उसमें शराब के 29 कार्टन भरे हुए मिले।

पुलिस टीम ने शराब जब्त कर आरोपी भैसावता खुर्द निवासी दिनेश कुमार जाट व मैनाना निवासी धर्मेंद्र जाट को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दिनेश के खिलाफ हरियाणा सहित राजस्थान के विभिन्न थानों में कई मामले दर्ज है।

टीम में शामिल रहे

स्पेशल टीम में एएसआई कल्याणसिंह, एचसी सत्यनारायण, शशीकांत, प्रदीप डागर, अजय भालोठिया, प्रदीप बिजारणिया, विक्रम, सुरेंद्र व सुनिल शामिल रहे। इसमें कांस्टेबल प्रदीप व अजय की अहम भूमिका रही।

