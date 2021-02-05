पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनूं:बसंत उत्सव पर नामदेव मंदिर में हुआ हवन और सुंदरकांड पाठ, परिसर को फूल और लाइटों से सजाया गया

झुंझुनूं
आरती कर बसंतोत्सव का समापन हुआ।

बसंत पंचमी के अवसर पर राणी सती मंदिर के पास छिपियों की ढाणी स्थित नामदेव मंदिर में बसंत उत्सव मनाया गया। सुबह विश्व कल्याण के लिए पंडित राजेंद्र शर्मा द्वारा हवन किया गया। इसके बाद आरती कर बसंत उत्सव को समापन किया गया।

आरती व पूजा कर प्रसाद का वितरण किया गया। संगठन मंत्री भानीराम टेलर ने बताया कि शाम को सुंदरकांड परिवार बड़ का बालाजी मंदिर की ओर से संगीतमय सुंदरकांड पाठ किया गया। इसके बाद आरती कर बसंतोत्सव का समापन हुआ। कार्यक्रम के दौरान नामदेव की प्रतिमा व मंदिर परिसर का फूलों व रंगीन लाइटों से शृंगार किया गया।

इस दौरान नामदेव मंदिर सेवा ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष परमानंद सीकरवाल, शकुंतला देवी, सावरमल पांडला, पुष्पादेवी, ठाकुर सारण, राजेश्वरी देवी, प्रमोद कुमार करोड़ा, पूनम देवी, राधेश्याम सारण, रतनी देवी, श्रवण कुमार डीडवानिया, लीला देवी, सुरेश कुमार सारण व मुन्नीदेवी ने चार घंटे तक विश्व कल्याण व विश्व शांति के लिए आहुतियां दी।

