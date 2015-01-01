पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनू में सामान चोरी कर खड़ा किया टेंट हाउस:पांच साल पहले जहां नौकरी करता था वहीं की चोरी, गिरफ्तार

झुंझुनू10 मिनट पहले
पुलिस के मुताबिक चोरी का आरोपी लालपुर निवासी परमेंद्र पुत्र श्योराम मेघवाल है।
  • चोर दुकान के बाहर रखे लोहे के 200 पाइप, लोहे की 20 टेबल, 10 ट्रस्ट पिलर पिकअप में डालकर ले गया था

शहर के पुराना सुमन अस्पताल के पास ओम टेंट हाउस से सामान चोरी करने के मामले का पुलिस ने मंगलवार को खुलासा किया। जिस मामले में लालपुर निवासी एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। जो खुद एक टेंट हाउस संचालक है। पुलिस के मुताबिक चोरी का आरोपी लालपुर निवासी परमेंद्र पुत्र श्योराम मेघवाल है।

दरअसल शहर के पुराना सुमन अस्पताल के पास जांगिड़ भवन में ओम टेंट हाउस की दुकान है। 6 नवंबर की रात को चोर दुकान के बाहर रखे लोहे के 200 पाइप, लोहे की 20 टेबल, 10 ट्रस्ट पिलर पिकअप में डालकर ले गया। चोरी हुए सामान की कीमत दाे लाख रुपए बताई गई। सुबह सामान गायब हाेने पर टेंट संचालक रामावतार जांगिड़ अपने स्तर पर तलाश की। पता नहीं चलने पर टेंट हाउस संचालकों के साथ काेतवाली आकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दी। पुलिस ने शहर में लगे सीसी टीवी कैमरे खंगाले तो लालपुर की ओर जाती हुई पिकअप नजर आई। इस पर पुलिस ने लालपुर में टेंट चलाने वाले आराेपी से पूछताछ की तो परमेंद्र ने चोरी करना स्वीकार कर लिया। इस पर पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

थोड़ा- थोड़ा सामान चोरी करके खुद का टेंट खोल लिया
पुलिस की प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया कि परमेंद्र पहले टेंट पर मजदूरी करता था। आरोपी पांच साल पहले इसी टेंट पर काम करता था। उसे पता था कि रात्रि के समय टेंट संचालक अपने गांव चला जाता है। इसका फायदा उठाते हुए वह पिकअप लेकर आया और दुकान के बाहर रखा सामान ले गया। उसने बताया कि वह अन्य टेंट वालों से सामान चोरी करके अपने खुद का टेंट खड़ा कर लिया। वह शादी समारोह में टेंट लगाने लगा।

