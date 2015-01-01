पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:झुंझुनूं के बैंककर्मी युवक ने बान से एक दिन पहले फंदा लगा जान दी, 27 काे हाेनी थी शादी

झुंझुनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार को दोपहर में गांव में वोट डाला, इसके बाद खेत में जाकर फंदा लगाया

सदर थाना इलाके के उत्तरासर गांव में एक युवक ने फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। उसकी 27 नवंबर काे शादी थी। वह बैंक में कार्यरत था। पुलिस के मुताबिक फंदा लगाकर जान देने वाला उत्तरासर निवासी तरुण कुमार (28) पुत्र छाजूराम सैनी था। उसने साेमवार काे अपने खेत में बने ढारे में फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। प्रारंभिक जानकारी में पता चला है कि साेमवार दाेपहर काे तरुण कुमार ने वाेट डाला।

उसके बाद वह अपने खेत में चला गया। यहां उसने खेत में बने ढारे में फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। शाम काे उसकी मां खेत में पशुओं का दूध निकालने के लिए गई ताे वह फंदा लगाए लटका हुआ था। इसकी सूचना परिजनाें व ग्रामीणाें काे दी। अस्पताल लेकर आए। बाद में पुलिस काे सूचना दी।

पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे पाेस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनाें काे साैंप दिया। उसके पिता छाजूराम सैनी ने मर्ग दर्ज कराया है। तीन बहन- भाइयाें में मझला था तरुण : उत्तरासर निवासी तरुण कुमार झुंझुनूं में एचडीएफसी बैंक में बीडीई (बिजनेस डवलपमेंट एक्ज्यूक्टिव) था। उसका बड़ा भाई कैलाश सैनी पिलानी में कंपाउर है। उसकी शादी हाे चुकी है। छाेटी बहन निर्मला की भी शादी हाे चुकी है। तरुण की माैत से उसकी मां श्रवणी, पिता छाजूराम व सदमे में आ गए।

आज बान बैठना था, 27 को मंड्रेला जानी थी बारात
तरुण कुमार की 27 नवंबर काे शादी थी। बारात सैनीपुरा मंड्रेला जानी थी। 25 काे प्रीतिभाेज था। इसके लिए टेंट लगा दिया गया था। मंगलवार काे बान बैठना था। परिजन प्रीति भाेज का सामान लाने के लिए झुंझुनूं आए हुए थे। पीछे से तरुण कुमार ने जान दे दी। उसके इस कदम से शादी की सारी खुशियां गम में बदल गई।

