झुंझुनू:ससुर सरपंच ने करवा चौथ पर बहू के कहने पर छह बेटियों को पढ़ाने का जिम्मा लिया, अपने और बेटे के जन्मदिन को बनाया यादगार

झुंझुनू40 मिनट पहले
पेशे से दूध, मावा व झुंझुनूं में मिठाई विक्रेता हैं सरपंच नूनिया।
  • सरपंच की बड़ी बहू सरिता ने अपनी पहली करवा चौथ पर सास-ससुर से अनूठा उपहार मांगा था
  • सास-ससुर ने उसी से इच्छा पूछी तो उसने जरूरतमंद परिवार की बच्चियों को पढ़ाई में सहयोग देने का आग्रह किया

जिले के चिड़ावा क्षेत्र के नूनिया गोठड़ा पंचायत के नव निर्वाचित सरपंच अमरसिंह नूनिया ने बुधवार को अपने 47वें और बड़े बेटे विवेक के 22वें जन्मदिन पर प्रेरक पहल कर यादगार बना लिया। सरपंच अमरसिंह और उनकी पत्नी मंजू नूनिया ने बहू सरिता के करने पर गांव के एक परिवार की छह बच्चियों को पढ़ाने के लिए गोद लिया। जो बेटी पढ़ाओ-बेटी बचाओ अभियान को नई सोच से आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं।

हुआ यूं था कि सरपंच की बड़ी बहू सरिता ने अपनी पहली करवा चौथ पर सास-ससुर से अनूठा उपहार मांगा था। सास-ससुर ने उसी से इच्छा पूछी तो उसने जरूरतमंद परिवार की बच्चियों को पढ़ाई में सहयोग देने का आग्रह किया।

काॅलेज तक पढ़ाने का किया फैसला
पेशे से दूध, मावा व झुंझुनूं में मिठाई विक्रेता सरपंच नूनिया ने भी बहू के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार कर लिया। उन्होंने पंचायत समिति बीडीओ दारासिंह, मां अणची देवी व बड़े भाई प्रगतिशील किसान विजयपाल की मौजूदगी में गांव के राजेंद्र नाई की छह बेटियों को गोद लेने का फैसला कर लिया। उन्होंने इन बेटियों को अपने घर बुलाया। उन्हें नए वस्त्र, उपहार देने के साथ ही उनकी पढ़ाई का खर्चा उठाने का फैसला कर लिया।

इनमें वैशाली पहली, हार्दिका दूसरी, प्रिया तीसरी, खुशी पांचवीं, मोनिका आठवीं, सविता नौवीं में पढ़ रही है। राजेंद्र के सात बच्चों में एक बेटा है तथा यह परिवार बहुत ही सामान्य आर्थिक स्थिति वाला है इसलिए इनकी छह बेटियों को काॅलेज तक की पढ़ाई करवाने की जिम्मेदारी सरपंच अमर सिंह ने ली है।

करवा चौथ में इससे अच्छा और क्या उपहार
बीएससी तक पढ़ी अमर सिंह की बहू सरिता ने बताया, करवा चौथ के मौके पर पति की दीर्घायु की कामना तो करते ही है, इन बेटियों को पढ़ाने से बड़ा पुण्य अौर उपहार क्या हो सकता है। इसलिए ससुरजी ने मेरी पहली करवा चौथ पर कोई उपहार मांगने को कहा तो मैंने यहीं मांग लिया। ये बेटियां पढ़ लिख कर अपने पैरों पर खड़ी होंगी, यही अच्छी बात है।

