किसान आंदोलन:महापंचायत के लिए 2 मार्च को झुंझुनूं आएंगे राकेश टिकैत, योगेंद्र यादव समेत कई नेता मौजूद रहेंगे

झुंझुनूं14 मिनट पहले
भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत। - Dainik Bhaskar
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध मे आंदोलनरत किसान झुंझुनूं में दो मार्च को कलेक्ट्रेट पर महापंचायत करेंगे। इसकी तैयारियों को लेकर मंगलवार को किसान संगठनों की बैठक हुई। इस महापंचायत में भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत भी शामिल होंगे।

टिकैत के साथ किसान सभा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अमराराम, किसान महासभा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रुल्दूसिंह, योगेंद्र यादव, राजस्थान जाट महासभा के अध्यक्ष राजाराम मील भी झुंझुनूं पहुचेंगे।

गांव-गांव में कमेटियां बनाई जा रही

इस महापंचायत के लिए गांव-गांव में कमेटियां बनाई जा रही हैं। इसके लिए किसान सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष विधाधर गिल, किसान महासभा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष फूलचंद ढेवा, राष्ट्रीय सचिव रामचंद्र कुल्हरि, किसान नेता एडवोकेट फूलचंद बर्बर, कैप्टन मोहनलाल, शहीद भगतसिंह विचार मंच संयोजक एडवोकेट बजरंगलाल समेत अनेक नेता कमेटियां बना रहे हैं।

किसान 19 को करेंगे बड़ागांव के एईएन कार्यालय का घेराव

बड़ागांव के ऊबली बालाजी बस स्टैंड पर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा का अनिश्चितकालीन धरना 11वें दिन भी जारी रहा। यहां मंगलवार को चौधरी छोटूराम की जयंती पर किसानों संगोष्ठी की गई। इसके साथ ही किसानों ने 19 फरवरी को बड़ागांव के एईएन कार्यालय को घेराव करने के लिए किसानों से जनसंपर्क कर पीले चावल बांटकर बड़ागांव के एईएन कार्यालय पहुंचे का आह्वान किया। इधर धरने में किसानों ने आगामी किसान आंदोलन रणनीति पर चर्चा की गई।

(रिपोर्ट- मोहम्मद मुस्लिम)

