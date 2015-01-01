पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतराज:खेतड़ी में मनीषा व उदयपुरवाटी में माया ने संभाली कुर्सी

खेतड़ी. पंचायत समिति में प्रधान के पद ग्रहण समारोह में उपस्थित जनप्रतिनिधि।
  • खेतड़ी प्रधान मनीषा बोली-क्षेत्र के विकास में यदि परिवार भी आया तो उससे भी किनारा कर लूंगी

पंचायत समिति खेतड़ी की नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान मनीषा गुर्जर ने लगातार दूरी बार मंगलवार को पंचायत समिति परिसर में हनुमान मंदिर में पंडित सुरेश शास्त्री के सानिध्य में पूजन कर दोपहर 12.5 बजे प्रधान का पद भार ग्रहण कर लिया। विकास अधिकारी सीआर मीणा ने पद ग्रहण करवाया। साथ में सहायक अभियंता महेन्द्र मेघवाल भी थे। इस मौके पर हुए समारोह की अध्यक्षता पूर्व विधायक दाताराम गुर्जर ने की एवं हिसार के उप महापौर जयवीरसिंह गुर्जर, उप प्रधान मनोज विशिष्ट अतिथि थी।

इस मौके पर प्रधान मनीषा गुर्जर ने कहा कि खेतड़ी के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र का विकास करवाना ही उनकी प्राथमिक जिम्मेदारी है। खेतड़ी के लोगों के मान सम्मान में कोई कमी नहीं आने दूंगी। सभी ग्राम पंचायतों में बिना किसी भेदभाव के विकास कार्य करवाये जाएंगे। उप प्रधान मनोज ने पंचायत समिति के मुख्य द्वार पर पंचायत समिति का नाम लिखवाने की मांग की।

समारोह को पूर्व प्रधान मदनलाल गुर्जर, सेफरागुवार सरपंच विजयसिंह शेखावत, मेहाड़ा सरपंच होशियारसिंह, सिहोड़ सरपंच रतिराम, छोटेलाल पहलवान, बलबीरसिंह मीणा, पूर्व सरपंच फोर के अध्यक्ष छोटूराम जांगिड़, तातीजा सरपंच सुभाष, उप प्रधान मनोज, पंचायत समिति सदस्य श्रवणदत्त नारनौलिया व पूर्व विधायक दाताराम गुर्जर ने भी संबोधित किया।

इस दौरान पंचायत समिति सदस्य शिमला मीना देवी, ग्यारसी देवी खरखड़ा, सुमन देवी नंगलीसेलदीसिंह, मांदरी सरपंच किताब देवी, सरपंच इन्द्रा देवी, रवां सरपंच रोशनी देवी, सरपंच रीना देवी, नानूवाली बावड़ी सरपंच रमेश सैनी, शंकर गुर्जर बीलवा, हरीराम गोठड़ा, चुन्नीलाल चनेजा, गाडराटा सरपंच कलावती, माधोगढ़ सरपंच यश गुर्जर, रामनिवास कालोटा, नांगलिया गुर्जरवास सरपंच प्रकाश अवाना, नागरमल, राजेश रावत, खरखड़ा सरपंच विक्रमसिंह, उम्मेदसिंह बूरका, देवता सरपंच रघुवीरसिंह, ठेकेदार विजयराज दूधवा, हरडिया सरपंच विजय कुमार, रसूलपुर सरपंच राजेश कुमार, राजोता सरपंच गोपीराम डीलर, ताराचंद भावरिया, जितेन्द्र माधोगढ़, ठाठवाड़ी पंचायत समिति सदस्य गीता देवी, जसरापुर सरपंच मंजू देवी आदि मौजूद थे। संचालन शीशराम गुर्जर ने किया।

शिमला. रामकुमारपुरा स्थित मालेश्वर धाम में मंगलवार को प्रधान मनीषा गुर्जर का अभिनंदन किया गया। अध्यक्षता भाजपा हरियाणा के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता सत्यव्रत शास्त्री ने की। राजस्थान यादव महासभा के प्रदेश सचिव एसपी यादव, बजरंगलाल यादव, विजय खटाना, डॉ. अभिमन्यु पाराशर, ने प्रधान मनीषा गुर्जर का अभिनंदन किया। इस अवसर पर पवन शर्मा, कृष्ण बाडलवास, ग्यारसीलाल गुर्जर आदि मौजूद थे।

बाघोली. मंडावरा गांव में प्रधान माया देवी गुर्जर व उप प्रधान लोकेश कंवर का महिलाओं ने चूनडी ओढ़ाकर सम्मान किया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता सरपंच ग्यारसीलाल ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि समाजसेवी रामनिवास खटाणा, भूपेंद्र सिंह, नरेश खटाणा, झाबरमल आदि थे। मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व विधायक शुभकरण चौधरी व पंचायत समिति सदस्य नवनिर्वाचित पवन वर्मा का ग्रामीणों ने साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया। ग्रामीणों ने डीजे के धुन पर प्रधान व उपप्रधान को कैंपर में बैठा कर गांव के मुख्य बाजार होते हुए नाचते गाते पहुंचे। इस दौरान चौथू राम, रूडा राम, विनोद, राजेश, मनीष सहित कई ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

