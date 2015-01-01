पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:चंवरा-चौफुल्या में आठ गांवों के किसानों की सभा, आज देंगे धरना, फिर शाहजहांपुर जाकर रैली में होंगे शामिल

  • तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में जिला मुख्यालय पर पिछले तीन दिन से धरना दे रहे हैं किसान

तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में जिला मुख्यालय पर किसान पिछले तीन दिन से धरना दे रहे हैं। कई किसान शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर चल रहे महापड़ाव में शामिल होने पहुंच गए हैं और अनेक किसान जिले में कई जगह किसानों ने बुधवार को बैठकें कर गुरुवार को धरना देने तथा अलग-अलग जत्थों के रूप में शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर पहुंचने की तैयारी की है।

झुंझुनूं से भारतीय किसान महासभा का दूसरा जत्था बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष कामरेड फूलचंद ढेवा के नेतृत्व में जयपुर-दिल्ली नेशनल हाइवे पर शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर किसानों के महापड़ाव में शामिल होने पहुंचा। झुंझनूं प्रखंड अध्यक्ष कामरेड बजरंग लाल महला, कामरेड सहीराम मांझू, धूड़ाराम, रामनिवास सहित किसान महासभा के कई कार्यकर्ता शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर पहुंचे।

झुंझुनूं में कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने किसान एकता मंच के संयोजक फूलचंद बुडानिया की अध्यक्षता में धरना दिया गया। धरने को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों के खिलाफ लाए गए काले कानूनों को रद्द करने की बजाय झूठा प्रचार करने में जुट गई है। किसानों द्वारा इसका विरोध करने पर सत्ता का दुरुपयोग कर उन्हें प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। हजारों किसान, मजदूर, महिलाएं, बच्चे, बूढ़े सड़कों पर बैठे हैं, इसकी जिम्मेदार सरकार है।

इस दौरान किसान आंदोलन में शहीद हुए किसानों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। किसान 20 दिसंबर को शोक दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे। धरने को भीम आर्मी के जिलाध्यक्ष अंसार मुजतर, धर्मपाल बंशीधर एडवोकेट, दलीप डिगरवाल, प्रदीप चन्देल, मधु खन्ना, प्रगतिशील लेखक संघ के अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र कस्वां, शुभकरण महला, मुस्लिम वेलफेयर फंड के युनूस भाटी, सहदेव कस्वां, कैप्टन मोहनलाल आदि ने संबोधित किया। धरने पर रामकुमार हरिपुरा, रामेश्वर सिंह शेखसरिया, अजीज अहमद, अस्मत अली खान, रामप्रताप, रिसालदार शमशेर सिंह, कप्तान पूर्णमल कालेर, वीरेंद्र झाझड़िया, बच्चन सिंह मीणा, उम्मेद सिंह पूनिया, सुमेर सिंह कस्वा आदि मौजूद थे। धरने का संचालन संयोजक शहीद भगत सिंह विचार मंच के संयोजक बजरंग लाल एडवोकेट ने किया।

