मांग:नगर परिषद में 500 सफाई कर्मचारियाें की नई भर्ती कराने के लिए दिया ज्ञापन

झुंझुनूं13 मिनट पहले
  • सभापति और आयुक्त काे दिया ज्ञापन

अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर कांग्रेस ने नगर परिषद में 500 सफाई कर्मचारियाें की नई भर्ती करने की मांग काे लेकर गुरुवार काे नगर परिषद आयुक्त व सभापति काे ज्ञापन दिया। संगठन के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डाॅ. कैलाश किशन लाहाेरा की अगुवाई में दिए ज्ञापन में बताया कि शहर की आबादी 1.25 लाख से ज्यादा हाे गई हैं।

लेकिन नगर परिषद में अभी तक उस अनुपात में सफाई कर्मचारियाें की भर्ती नहीं हुई है। कर्मचारी नहीं होने से शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए सफाई ठेके दिए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन सफाई नहीं हाे पा रही है। ज्ञापन में बताया गया है कि संगठन ने पहले भी सफाई कर्मचारियाें की भर्ती के लिए ज्ञापन दिया था, लेकिन अभी तक उस पर गाैर नहीं किया गया है। इसकाे लेकर वाल्मीकि समाज में भारी राेष है।

ज्ञापन में सभापति और आयुक्त से 7 फरवरी काे हाेने वाली बजट बैठक में उनकी मांग काे प्रस्ताव के रूप में रखने की अपील की गई है जिसे पास करने के बाद राज्य सरकार काे भेजा जाए। मांग नहीं मानने पर आंदाेलन की चेतावनी दी गई। ज्ञापन देने वालाें में नगर अध्यक्ष विनाेद चांवरिया, सुनील डूलगच, प्रदेश सचिव लक्ष्मण जैदिया, जिला महामंत्री बबलू सारवान, संरक्षक सन्तोष कुमार डुलगच समेत अन्य शामिल थे।

बबलू सारवान काे जिला महामंत्री बनाया: अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर कांग्रेस के जिला अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश पंवार ने जिला कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार करते हुए जिला महामंत्री पद पर बबलू सारवान काे नियुक्त किया है। सारवान काे पंवार ने संगठन का विस्तार करने और सफाई मजदूराें के लिए काम करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उनके मनाेनयन पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनकाे बधाई दी है।

