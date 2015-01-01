पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झुंझुनू में मिलावटी दूध पर कार्रवाई:सीएमएचओ ने आधा किलोमीटर गाड़ी दौड़ाकर मिलावटखोर को पकड़ा, 80 लीटर दूध में आधा पानी मिला

झुंझुनू43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत शहर में आने वाले दूधियों के दूध को चैक किया।
  • शनिवार को करीब 10 दूधियों का दूध मौके पर ही चैक किया गया

शनिवार को शहर प्रशासन मिलावट खोरों के खिलाफ एक्टिव मोड में नजर आया। जहां सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने आधा किलोमीटर गाड़ी दौड़ाकर एक मिलावटखोर को पकड़ा। जिसके पास से करीब 80 लीटर पानी मिला दुध बरामद किया गया। जिसके बाद मिलावटखोर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि राजस्थान में मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत के आवाहन के बाद शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। कार्रवाई के दौरान 10 दूधिया द्वारा लाए गए दूध की जांच की गई। इसमें 3 सैंपल मानकों के विपरीत मिले हैं। इनमें एक सैंपल में 50 फ़ीसदी पानी तथा दूसरे में सेठ ही नहीं मिला।

जानकारी अनुसार, सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत शहर में आने वाले दूधियों के दूध को चैक किया। एक दूधिए को तो करीब आधा किलोमीटर पीछा कर गाड़ी आगे लगाकर रोका गया। इस दूधिए के दूध में जब चैक किया गया तो उसमें आधे से ज्यादा पानी निकला। वहीं कार्रवाई ना करने के लिए वह ना केवल सीएमएचओ के पैर पकड़ने लगा। बल्कि गिड़गिड़ाने भी लगा। सुबह पांच बजे से ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने शहर में आने वाले दूधियों पर निगरानी की और उनके सैंपल लिए।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि शनिवार को करीब 10 दूधियों का दूध मौके पर ही पलसाना डेयरी के प्रतिनिधि विजेंद्र महला के सहयोग से चैक किया गया। इनमें से तीन दूधियों का दूध संदिग्ध मिला। जिसके बाद सैंपल लिए गए। डॉ. गुर्जर ने बताया कि चंद्रपुरा गांव के दूधिए जगदीश प्रसाद के खिलाफ काफी दिनों से शिकायत आ रही थी। जिसके बाद शनिवार को करीब एक घंटे तक चंद्रपुरा बस स्टैंड पर दूधिए के आने का इंतजार किया गया। जिसके बाद ऑटो में जब दूधिए जगदीश का बेटा दूध लेकर निकला। तो उसका पीछा किया। लेकिन सीएमएचओ की गाड़ी देखकर जगदीश का बेटा ऑटो को वापस गांव की ले गया। इसके बाद ऑटो को पीछा रूकवाया। तो जगदीश के बेटे ने पानी की मिलावट स्वीकारी। इस दूध की जांच की गई तो उसमें आधे से ज्यादा पानी निकला।

वादा किया कि वे दुबारा कभी भी दूध में पानी नहीं मिलाएगा

इसके बाद आरोपी ने मौके पर अपने पिता जगदीशप्रसाद को बुलाया। जिसने आते ही सीएमएचओ डॉ. गुर्जर के आगे हाथ जोड़ लिए, गिड़गिड़ाया भी, साथ ही वादा किया कि वे दुबारा कभी भी दूध में पानी नहीं मिलाएगा। टीम में पलसाना डेयरी के प्रतिनिधि विजेंद्र महला आदि शामिल थे। कोतवाली से धर्मपाल व सुरेश भी टीम के साथ रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें