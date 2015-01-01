पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजी-रोटी का संकट:धार्मिक स्थल से मिल रहा था 3000 से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार, पट बंद होने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों को काम की तलाश

झुंझुनूं31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लोहार्गल धाम (झुंझुनूं)
  • मार्च से नवंबर तक सात महीने के दौरान एक करोड़ से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु हर साल आते थे

कोरोना के संकट काल में शेखावाटी के प्रमुख धार्मिक स्थलों पर स्थाई रोजगार प्राप्त कर परिवार चलाने वाले 5000 से ज्यादा लोगों की रोजी-रोटी के सामने संकट खड़ा हो गया है। यहां के धार्मिक स्थलों पर यूपी, बिहार, दिल्ली, नेपाल सहित कई स्थानों के 3000 से ज्यादा प्रवासी लोग स्थाई रोजगार प्राप्त कर परिवार चला रहे थे। अब हालात यह है कि दो हजार से ज्यादा स्थानीय लोगों को भी रोजगार के लिए दूसरे अवसर तलाश रहे हैं।

व्यापारी, स्थानीय लोग और प्रबंध संस्थानों के मुताबिक खाटूश्याम जी, सालासर बालाजी धाम, जीण माता, शाकंभरी व लोहार्गल तीर्थ स्थल पर मार्च से नवंबर तक कई धार्मिक पर्व का सीजन होने की वजह से एक करोड़ से ज्यादा श्रद्धालु हर साल आते हैं। इस वजह से यहां प्रसाद, डेकोरेशन, खिलौना, रेस्टोरेंट सहित कई तरह की स्थानीय स्तर पर पैदा होने वाले वस्तुओं की बिक्री कर कारोबारियों के द्वारा सवा सौ करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार इसी सीजन में किया जाता है। इस साल कारोबार पूरी तरह से बंद पड़े हैं।

बड़ी संख्या में रोजगार के लिए लोगों को नए अवसरों की तलाश में भटकना पड़ रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट में कई ऐसे उदाहरण सामने आए हैं जिनमें दुकानदारों ने दुकानें बंद करके खेती, मजदूरी तथा सब्जी तक बेचना शुरू कर दिया है।

खाटूश्यामजी (सीकर)

  • कारोबार : 55 करोड़
  • प्रमुख उत्सव : प्रत्येक महीने में शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी व द्वादशी को मासिक मेला
  • अस्थाई प्रतिष्ठान : 1000 दुकान
  • स्थाई रोजगार : 6000 से ज्यादा दुकान तथा 350 धर्मशाला में 12000 लोगों को
  • रोजगार के लिए पलायन : 1000 से ज्यादा प्रवासी श्रमिक लोटे
  • काम बदला : 500 दुकानदारों ने मूल व्यवसाय बदला।
  • 7 महीने में श्रद्धालु आते: 35 लाख
  • मूल व्यवसाय : होटल, धर्मशाला, डेकोरेशन, फैंसी कपड़ा, खिलौना तथा प्रसाद की दुकानें
  • बेचकर चलाना पड़ रहा है गुजारा
  • खाटू श्यामजी के मेन मार्केट में प्रसिद्ध भेलपुरी की दुकान लगाने वाले केदार जोशी भी लॉकडाउन में रोजगार के अभाव में टूट चुके हैं। अब उन्हें सब्जी बेचकर परिवार का खर्चा चलाना पड़ रहा है।

लोहार्गल धाम (झुंझुनूं)

  • कारोबार: 20 करोड़
  • प्रमुख उत्सव : प्रत्येक महीने की पूर्णिमा व अमावस्या को मासिक मेला तथा भाद्रपद में 24 कोसी परिक्रमा एवं वार्षिक लक्की मेला
  • अस्थाई प्रतिष्ठान : 5000 दुकान
  • स्थाई रोजगार : 150 से ज्यादा दुकान 30 धर्मशाला में 500 से ज्यादा लोगों को
  • रोजगार के लिए पलायन : 500 से ज्यादा
  • काम बदला : 50 दुकानदारों ने मूल व्यवसाय बदला।
  • 7 महीने में श्रद्धालु आते : 20 लाख
  • मूल व्यवसाय : धर्मशाला, डेकोरेशन, फैंसी खिलौना तथा प्रसाद की दुकानें

ड्राइवरी से करना पड़ रहा है गुजारा
लोहार्गल में 5 साल से रेस्टोरेंट की दुकान चलाकर तीन अन्य लोगों को रोजगार देने वाले दीपक शर्मा बताते हैं कि लॉकडाउन में बेरोजगार रहे। नया रोजगार नहीं मिला तो अब हरियाणा में किसी कंपनी में कार चला कर गुजारा करना पड़ रहा है।

सालासर बालाजी धाम (चूरू)

  • कारोबार : 50 करोड़
  • प्रमुख उत्सव : प्रत्येक महीने में पूर्णिमा, मोहनदास महाराज का तर्पण दिवस, चैत्र, शरद पूर्णिमा मंदिर का स्थापना दिवस।
  • अस्थाई प्रतिष्ठान : 400 दुकान
  • स्थाई प्रतिष्ठान : 600 से ज्यादा दुकान100 धर्मशाला में 10000 लोगों को रोजगार
  • रोजगार के लिए पलायन : 1000 से ज्यादा
  • काम बदला : होटल व चलती फिरती दुकान वाले 1500 लोग मजदूरी की तलाश में निकले।
  • 7 महीने में श्रद्धालु आते : 30 लाख
  • मूल व्यवसाय : होटल, धर्मशाला, डेकोरेशन, फैंसी खिलौना तथा प्रसाद की दुकानें

खेती और मजदूरी करनी पड़ी
सालासर बालाजी मंदिर के पास 10 साल से खिलौनों की दुकान चलाने वाला बन्ने सिंह कहना है कि लॉकडाउन में मंदिर बंद होते ही व्यापार बंद हो गया। खेती और मजदूरी की। मंदिर खुलने के बाद अब दुकान ओपन करने की तैयारी की है।

शाकंभरी माता (सीकर)

  • कारोबार : 50 लाख
  • प्रमुख उत्सव : हर माह शुक्ल पक्ष के दौरान श्रद्धालु आते हैं। 24 कोसी परिक्रमा भी शाकंभरी से होकर ही निकलते हैं।
  • अस्थाई प्रतिष्ठान : 500 दुकान
  • स्थाई प्रतिष्ठान : 15 दुकान 10 धर्मशाला में 50 से ज्यादा लोगों को स्थाई रोजगार
  • अस्थाई रोजगार : 2000 लोगों को
  • रोजगार के लिए पलायन : 20 से ज्यादा लोग
  • काम बदला : होटल व चलती फिरती दुकान वाले 20 लोग मजदूरी की तलाश में निकले।
  • 7 महीने में श्रद्धालु आते : 15 लाख
  • मूल व्यवसाय : होटल, धर्मशाला, डेकोरेशन, फैंसी तथा प्रसाद की दुकानें

खेती करके चला रहे हैं गुजारा
शाकंभरी माता मंदिर के पास प्रसाद की दुकान चलाने वाले गोपाल लाटा बताते हैं कि 10 साल ज्यादा समय से दुकान चलाई। कई को रोजगार भी दिया। अब खुद बेरोजगार हैं खेती कर रहे हैं।

