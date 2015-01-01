पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:चुनाव-त्योहार में बेपरवाही का नतीजा अब रोजाना 40 से ज्यादा केस

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना रिकाल : मार्च-अप्रेल जैसे हालात फिर से होने जा रहे
  • इस बार इलाज घर पर ही कराना होगा, इसलिए संभल जाइए

पहले चुनाव और फिर त्योहारी सीजन के बाद जिले में काेराेना के नए केस आने की रफ्तार 130 फीसदी हाे गई है। पहले जहां हर दिन 33 केस हर दिन नए आ रहे थे। वे पंचायती राज चुनाव त्योहारी सीजन के बाद 42.50 केस प्रतिदिन आ पहुंचे हैं।

जिले में 17 नवंबर से 22 नवंबर के बीच छह दिन में 255 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। यानि हर दिन 42.50 नए केस। जाे अब तक का सर्वाधिक आंकड़ा है। 17 नवंबर काे जहां केवल 23 नए केस आए थे। इसके बाद 18 नवंबर काे 52, 19 नवंबर काे 28, 20 नवंबर काे 49, 21 नवंबर काे 46 तथा 22 नवंबर काे 57 नए पाॅजिटिव मिले।

इन आंकड़ाे काे देखे ताे महज पांच दिन 19 नवंबर काे छाेड़कर हर दिन 45 से ज्यादा नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। ऐसे में जरूरी हो गया है कि मास्क लगाकर ज्यादा सावधानी बरती जाए।

मास्क पहनने से 90% घटता है खतरा
मास्क हो तो मुहं से निकले ड्रॉपलेट्स 2.5 इंच से आगे नहीं जा पाते। जिससे संक्रमण का खतरा 90% तक घट जाता है।

मास्क न होने से 95% बढ़ जाता है इंफेक्शन
तेजी से बात करने पर ड्रॉपलेट्स 6 फीट तक जाते हैं। जिससे संक्रमण की खतरा 95% तक बढ़ जाता है।

रिसर्च: वायरल लोड कम करता है मास्क
वैज्ञानिक अध्ययनों के अनुसार मास्क वैक्सीन का ही काम करता है। इसके उपयोग से वायरल का असर कम हो जाता है।

मास्क पहनो मत, हटाओ
कोमा की एक छोटी से गलती अर्थ का अनर्थ कर देती है। मास्क नहीं पहनने की आपकी ऐसी ही भूल जीवन में अनर्थ कर देगी। इसलिए मास्क पहनो, मत हटाओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें