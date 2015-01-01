पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड योजना:आधार सीडिंग होने के बाद मिलेगा नेशनल पोर्टेबिलिटी का फायदा

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आधार सीडिंग से जोड़ने के लिए 25 नवंबर तक कार्यवाही की जाएगी
  • वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत होगा काम

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग के लिए अभियान चला कर इस काम को प्राथमिकता से पूरा किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर उमरदीन खान ने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग के कार्य में उचित मूल्य दुकानदार तथा ई-मित्र संचालक मुख्य भूमिका निभाएंगे।

राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थी स्वयं अथवा उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों की सहायता से गांव में स्थित या नजदीकी ई-मित्रों के माध्यम से अपने आधार कार्ड की जानकारी देकर राशन कार्ड में आधार कार्ड सीडिंग निशुल्क करवा सकते हैं। आधार कार्ड सीडिंंग कार्य के लिए उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों तथा ई-मित्र संचालकों को विभाग द्वारा प्रत्येक लाभार्थी की प्रविष्टि के लिए 1-1 रुपए का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग के बाद वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना का लाभ प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। किसी परिवार का कोई भी सदस्य जिले से बाहर मजदूरी अथवा शिक्षा के लिए माइग्रेट करता है तो वहां पर भी उचित मूल्य की दुकान से राशन सामग्री प्राप्त कर सकेगा।

वन नेशन-वन राशन कार्ड योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए आधार सीडिंग का कार्य करवाया जा रहा है, जो प्रदेश में लगभग 80 प्रतिशत पूर्ण हो चुका है, शेष लाभार्थियों को आधार सीडिंग से जोड़ने के लिए 25 नवंबर तक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग कार्य की प्रतिदिन खाद्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के द्वारा मॉनिटरिंग नियमित रूप से की जाएगी। आधार सीडिंग कार्य में सूचना प्रौघोगिकी और संचार विभाग द्वारा तकनीकी मदद प्रदान की जाएगी।

जिला रसद अधिकारियों को प्रविष्ठि से बचे हुए लाभार्थियों की सूची पूर्व में भिजवाई जा चुकी है जिससे उनके लिए कार्य योजना बनाना आसान होगा। वीसी के दौरान आधार सीडिंग के संबंध में जिला रसद अधिकारी कपिल झाझड़िया ने बताया कि झुंझुनूं जिले में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना से 14 लाख 8 हजार 610 लोगों को जोड़ा हुआ है। इनमें से 11 लाख 11 हजार 527 व्यक्तियों के आधार कार्ड से जोड़ा जा चुका है जबकि अभी 2 लाख 97 हजार 83 व्यक्तियों का सत्यापन किया जाना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें