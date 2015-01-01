पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादल छाने से एक ही दिन में तीन डिग्री बढ़ा रात का पारा, दिन में शीतलहरों से कंपकपी

झुंझुनूं12 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनूं. आसमान में दिनभर बादल छाये रहे।

अभी तक उत्तर पूर्वी चल रही हवा का रुख अब पूरी तरह उत्तरी हो गया है। इसके असर से धूप में तेजी कम हुई और हवा में सर्दी का असर बढ़ा। दो दिन से आसमान में बादल छाए रहने से रात के पारे में गिरावट हुई है। जिससे मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में 3.3 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। सुबह के दौरान धूप निकली, लेकिन दोपहर बाद आसमान में बादल होने से हवा में सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा और अधिकतम तापमान में पाइंट 4 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से बादल छाए रहे। जिससे दिन के तापमान में गिरावट आई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक सुरेंद्र अहलावत का कहना है कि 22 नवंबर से प्रभावी होने वाले पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर शुरू हो गया है। जिससे आने वाले दिनों में मावठ की संभावना है। जिले के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बरसात हो सकती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि नवंबर के अंत या दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी का दौर आएगा। बादल छंटने से वातावरण में नमी की मात्रा कम होगी। इससे रात के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि हवा के उत्तरी हो जाने और गति बढ़ जाने से दिन में धूप सुहाने लगी है। पिलानी स्थित मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.3 डिग्री से बढ़कर 25.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस हो गया। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 7.1 डिग्री से बढ़कर 10.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया है।

पिछले सात दिन में यू रहा तापमान
तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
24 नवंबर 25.7 10.4
23 नवंबर 25.3 7.1
22 नवंबर 25.2 6.6
21 नवंबर 25.2 7.8
20 नवंबर 25.2 7.1
19 नवंबर 27.0 8.3
18 नवंबर 25.2 9.1

