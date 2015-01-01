पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला सुरक्षा संवाद:निर्भया स्क्वायड को और सुदृढ़ बनाएंगे, अब रात्रि को गश्त में महिला पुलिस भी होंगी शामिल : डीजीपी लाठर

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
झुंझुनूं. बाकरा रोड स्थित स्टार अकेडमी में संवाद सुनती छात्राएं।
  • वेबिनार के जरिए झुंझुनूं जिले की छह हजार से ज्यादा महिलाएं सीएम व डीजीपी से जुड़ी

पुलिस मुख्यालय की पहल पर सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास से सीएम, डीजीपी और मुख्य सचिव सहित अनेक एक्सपर्ट प्रदेश की लाखों महिलाओं और उनके परिवारों से ‘महिला सुरक्षा संवाद’ वेबिनार के जरिए जुड़े। महिलाओं से कहा गया कि वे अपराधों के मामले में चुप न रहें, खुल कर बोलें। अपने अधिकारों और उनसे जुड़े कानूनों के बारे में जानकारी जुटाएं।

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ‘विकसित राजस्थान’, ‘शिक्षित राजस्थान’, ‘सुरक्षित राजस्थान’ और ‘भयमुक्त राजस्थान’ का नारा देते हुए बाल विवाह को जड़ से मिटाने, खर्चीली शादियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए सामूहिक विवाहों पर जोर दिया। गहलोत ने कहा कि सरकार की मंशा है कि शहर से लेकर गांव तक इस मुहिम को ले जाएं ताकि गांवों की लड़कियां बिना किसी भय और हिचक के पहले गांव में और फिर शहरों तक आसानी से पढ़ने जा सके।

डीजीपी एमएल लाठर ने कहा कि प्रदेश में महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग सहित विभिन्न विभागों के सहयोग से चलाए गए ऑपरेशन आवाज अभियान के बाद यह वेबिनार प्रदेश की लाखों महिलाओं तक सरकार की सीधी पहुंच बनाने के लिए की गई। राजस्थान देश का ऐसा पहला राज्य है जहां दिन में निर्भया स्क्वायड के साथ ही अब रात्रि गश्त में भी महिला पुलिस कर्मियों को शामिल किया जा रहा है ताकि महिलाएं रात्रि में भी निर्भीक होकर निकल सकें।

झुंझुनूं एसपी जेसी शर्मा ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन आवाज में जिले में एक माह में चालीस से ज्यादा स्थानों पर आयोजन कर महिलाओं को कानून की जानकारी दी गई। वेबिनार का संचालन अलवर एसपी तेजस्विनी गौतम ने किया।

पुलिस के मीडिया प्रभारी बुद्धि प्रसाद ने बताया कि वेबिनार में स्टार एकेडमी के बरकत गहलोत, मोनिका निर्वाण, आकाश एकेडमी के विकास शर्मा, देरवाला के इंदौरिया पब्लिक स्कूल के अमित शर्मा, झुंझुनूं नागरिक मंच संयोजक उमा शंकर महमिया, महावीर इंटरनेशनल के नितिन अग्रवाल और डाॅ. एसएन शुक्ला, लायंस क्लब के उमर कुरैशी, हैल्पिंग हैंड्स के मोहम्मद इब्राहिम खान आदि ने भाग लिया।

