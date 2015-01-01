पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष छूट:हर महीने 50 यूनिट बिजली उपभोग करने वालों को बकाया बिल 30 तक जमा कराने पर भी पैनल्टी नहीं

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम का फैसला, जिले में 50 हजार को होगा फायदा

कोरोना काल में समय पर बिजली बिल जमा नहीं करा पाए उपभोक्ता के लिए राहत की खबर 50 यूनिट प्रति माह उपभोग वाले उपभोक्ता व बीपीएल उपभोक्ता 30 नवंबर तक बिजली बिल जमा कराने पर पैनल्टी नहीं लगेगी। दरअसल कोरोना की वजह से प्रदेश में मार्च के तीसरे सप्ताह में लाॅक डाउन लग गया था। झुंझुनूं में 19 मार्च से कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया था।

संक्रमण बढ़ने के साथ ही लाॅक डाउन होने से लोगों की आवाजाही बंद हो गई। काम धंधे चौपट होने से कई उपभोक्ता अपने बिजली बिलों का समय पर भुगतान नहीं कर पाए। सरकार की ओर से पहले मई जून व बाद में अगस्त तक बिल जमा कराने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली जमा कराने पर पैनल्टी से राहत दी गई थी।

अब सरकार की ओर से 50 यूनिट मासिक उपभोग वाले उपभोक्ता व बीपीएल परिवार के उपभोक्ताओं के लिए 30 नवंबर तक बिजली बिल जमा कराने पर पैनल्टी माफ की गई है। इस योजना से कम उपभोग वाले उपभोक्ताओं व बीपीएल परिवार के उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली बिल जमा कराने में लाभ मिल सकेगा। डेढ़ लाख में से 50 हजार को फायदा होगा।
^50 यूनिट मासिक उपभोग वाले उपभोक्ता बकाया बिजली बिल 30 नवंबर तक जमा कराने पर पैनल्टी में छूट रहेगी। उपभोक्ता अपने बकाया बिल अपने संबंधित डिस्काॅम कार्यालय के काउंटर पर जमा करा सकते है।
- राजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, एसई

जिले में 1.5 लाख में से 50 हजार ने नहीं भरा बिल

जिले में पांच लाच 10 हजार बिजली उपभोक्ता है। इसमें 50 यूनिट प्रतिमाह उपभोग वाले उपभोक्ताओं की संख्या 1 लाख 50 हजार से अधिक है। इनमें से दो तिहाई उपभोक्ता बिजली बिलों का भुगतान कर चुके हैं, लेकिन 50 हजार ऐसे उपभोक्ता है। जो लाॅक डाउन से पैदा हुए आर्थिक हालातों की वजह से बिलों का भुगतान नहीं कर पाए।

