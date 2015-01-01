पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायती राज चुनाव:पूर्व में जीते प्रत्याशी को ही देनी होगी एनओसी, चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र नहीं

झुंझुनूं
  • रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों ने जारी की नामांकन के साथ लगाए जाने वाले दस्तावेजों की सूची ताकि नामांकन निरस्त न हो

जिले में पंचायती राज चुनाव के तहत पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक प्रत्याशियों की ओर से भरे जा रहे नामांकन के साथ लगाए जाने वाले दस्तावेजों को लेकर जिले की पंचायत समितियों के रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों ने दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

इनमें कहा गोया है कि एक भी आवश्यक दस्तावेज न होने पर नामांकन निरस्त किया जा सकता है। अभी कई ऐसे नामांकन आए हैं जिनमें कमी पाए जाने पर दुबारा से लोगों को नामांकन करना पड़ रहा है। इस परेशानी से बचने के लिए वे निर्वाचन विभाग ने यह व्यवस्था की है। हालांकि कुछ लोग अपने स्तर पर नामांकन भर रहे हैं तो कुछ ने इसके लिए वकीलों की मदद ली। इसके अलावा भी नामांकन भरने में किसी को दिक्कत आ रही हो तो रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय में संपर्क कर अपना नामांकन ठीक से भर सकते हैं।

खास बात ये है कि नामांकन के साथ चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र नहीं लगाना है जिसके लिए कई लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं और पुलिस के पास वेरिफिकेशन के लिए जा रहे हैं। झुंझुनूं पंचायत समिति के रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम झुंझुनूं शैलेश खैरवा ने बताया कि करीब पंद्रह तरह की जानकारी वाली चेक लिस्ट तैयार की गई है ताकि प्रत्याशियों को नामांकन भरने में आसानी हो सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि एक बात विशेष रूप से ध्यान में रखनी है कि नामांकन पत्र का कोई काॅलम खाली न छोड़ा जाए। जहां कोई जानकारी नहीं देनी है, वहां ‘लागू नहीं’ या ‘शून्य’ लिखना जरूरी है। इसके अलावा पंचायती राज संस्था से संंबंधित कोई ड्यू पेंडिंग है तो उसकी एनओसी नामांकन के साथ लगानी आवश्यक है। बाद में पंचायत समिति से किसी के बारे में कोई पेंडिंग की जानकारी मिली तो नामांकन निरस्त किया जा सकता है।

यह दस्तावेज हैं जरूरी :

  • नामांकन पत्र का प्रत्येक काॅलम भरा जाए।
  • प्रारूप 4 घ में किसी प्रकार के अपराध को लेकर सजा, नियमानुसार संतानों की संख्या की सत्य जानकारी।
  • शपथ पत्र उपाबंध 1 ए में संतान, अपराध, संपत्ति सभी ब्यौरे 50 रुपए के नाॅन ज्यूडिशियल स्टांप पेपर पर देने होंगे। कोई काॅलम खाली नहीं छोड़ा जाए। (इसकी एक फोटो प्रति भी लगानी होगी) जहां कोई सूचना नहीं है, वहां ‘लागू नहीं’ या ‘शून्य’ लिखना जरूरी है।
  • प्रत्याशी के बारे में नाम से लेकर तमाम तरह की जानकारी यानी बायोडाटा। {प्रत्याशी के घर में स्वच्छ शौचालय है, इसकी घोषणा का पत्र।
  • अजा, जजा, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग का होने पर सक्षम अधिकारी से जारी प्रमाण पत्र। {मान्यता प्राप्त राजनीतिक दल की ओर से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं तो उनका पत्र नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि वाले दिन 3 से पहले जमा करवाना होगा।
  • पूर्व में कोई चुनाव जीता है तो पंचायत समिति से जारी एनओसी लगानी होगी। {पासपोर्ट साइज के चार रंगीन फोटो, (पीछे नाम व वार्ड संख्या लिखे)।
  • रिटर्निंग अधिकारी स्तर पर तैयार किया हुआ बायोडाटा आवेदन, प्रत्याशी के तीन नमूना हस्ताक्षर।

यह भी ध्यान देें प्रत्याशी
नामांकन की जांच वाले दिन से पहले प्रत्याशी की उम्र 21 वर्ष से कम न हो। { प्रस्तावक नामांकन प्रस्तुत नहीं कर सकेगा, प्रत्याशी को खुद पेश होना होगा। {मान्यता प्राप्त राजनीतिक दल के प्रत्याशी के एक तथा निर्दलीय के लिए पांच प्रस्तावक जरूरी।

