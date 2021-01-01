पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:ट्रासंपोर्ट और वैल्डिंग का काम छोड़कर नर्सरी, किचन गार्डन और बागवानी का ले रहे प्रशिक्षण, दूसरे युवाओं को दे सकेंगे रोजगार

  • राष्ट्रीय कृषि उच्च शिक्षा परियोजना के तहत केवीके आबूसर में युवाओं को दिया हैं नर्सरी तैयार करने का प्रशिक्षण

बढ़ते शहरीकरण के साथ बागवानी व किचन गार्डन की मांग बढ़ने लगी है। किसानों व अन्य लोगों को फूलदार, बागवानी व सब्जी के पौधे तैयार कर देने के साथ ही आम लोगों को तैयार पौधे उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट व वैल्डिंग का काम करने वाले कुछ युवाओं ने नए स्टार्ट अप के तहत खुद की नर्सरी बनाने के लिए शुरुआत की है। इन युवाओं में से ज्यादातर ऐसे हैं जो कोरोना काल में काम बंद होने से बेरोजगार हो गए थे। पहले चरण में एेसे कई युवा जिला मुख्यालय से करीब चार किलेामीटर दूर आबूसर गांव में स्थित कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में इसका प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं।

स्वामी विवेकानंद राजस्थान कृषि विश्वविद्यालय बीकानेर के राष्ट्रीय कृषि उच्च शिक्षा परियोजना प्रोजेक्ट के तहत इस तरह का प्रशिक्षण सिलसिलेवार दिया है। इसमें ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बेरोजगार युवाओं को नर्सरी शुरू करने की सैद्धांतिक व प्रायोगिक जानकारी दि गई। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक एवं अध्यक्ष डॉ. दयानंद ने बताया कि उद्यान विशेषज्ञ डॉ. रशीद खान के अलावा कृषि विभाग, वन विभाग व कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र फतेहपुर के वैज्ञानिक 35 युवाओं को नर्सरी स्थापना से संबंधित प्रशिक्षण दिया हैं। हाल ही सात दिन का ऐसा पहला प्रशिक्षण शिविर पूरा हुआ है।

कोरोना काल में नौकरियां छूटी तो कृषि को अपनाया, इसे ही बनाएंगे रोजगार

नाहरसिंघानी के दिलीप सिंह गुरुग्राम की ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी खेतान में कंटेनर में मोटर साइकिल लोड करने का काम करवाते थे, लेकिन कोरोना काल के दौरान कंपनी में कर्मचारियों की छंटनी में उनका नंबर भी आ गया। वापस घर आकर खेती शुरू की है। अब काम आगे बढ़ने व अच्छी आय के लिए नर्सरी का प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं।

गणेशपुरा निवासी वीरेंद्र सिंह वायर क्रॉप साइंस कंपनी में सुपरवाइजर थे। किसानों को मोटिवेट करने उन्हें गांव-गांव जाना पड़ता था। सड़क हादसे में घायल होने के बाद खेती करने लगे। बागवानी व नर्सरियों में पौधों की बढ़ती डिमांड देख कर इस काम में भाग्य आजमाने का फैसला किया।

बड़सरी के सुरेश कुमार सऊदी अरब में बिल्डिंग लाइन में मैसन का काम करते थे। तीन साल पहले वहां काम करने वालों को कंपनी ने वापस भारत भेज दिया गया। गांव आकर खेती करने लगे, लेकिन ज्यादा फायदा नहीं हुआ। पौधों की बढ़ती मांग देख वे भी नर्सरी डवलप करने का प्रशिक्षण ले रहे हैं। अब नर्सरी तैयार कर क्षेत्र में पौधे तैयार करेंगे।

हरिपुरा निवासी सुनील ने खेती के साथ धनूरी गांव में वैल्डिंग की दुकान कर रखी थी। खेत में बेर व मोरिंगा (सहजना) का बाग लगाया था। आस पास के किसान उनसे बीज या पौधे मांगने आते थे। खुद की नर्सरी तैयार करने का विचार किया ताकि लोगों को पौधे उपलब्ध करवा सकें।

