आपातकालीन सेवा:दीपावली पर प्रदेश में 1362 एंबुलेंस 24 घंटे तैनात रहेंगी, ताकि आपातकाल में तत्काल सेवा मिल सके

झुंझुनूं31 मिनट पहले
जिले में 22 आपातकालीन 108 के साथ जननी एक्सप्रेस और बेस एंबुलेंस काे ऑनकाल पर तैयार रहने के निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं
  • जिले के लिए 38 एंबुलेंस काे अलर्ट माेड पर रखा, अधिकारी भी सतर्क

दीपावली काे देखते हुए आपातकालीन एंबुलेंस सेवा के लिए 1362 एंबुलेंस काे अलर्ट रखा गया है। आपात स्थितियाें में मरीजाें काे तुरंत एंबुलेंस मिल सके इसलिए जीवन वाहिनी सेवा काे विस्तार दिया गया है। जीवन वाहिनी सेवा के स्टेट हैड प्रवीण सांवत ने बताया कि दीपावली पर प्रदेश में 15 से 20 प्रतिशत अधिक आपातकालीन सेवा की जरूरत पड़ती है। इनमें आगजनी की घटनाओं के लिए 30 प्रतिशत, श्वांस राेगियाें काे 25 प्रतिशत और सड़क हादसाें में 70 फीसदी बढ़ाेतरी हाे जाती है।

इसे देखते हुए जिलेवार एंबुलेंस काे अलर्ट माेड पर रखने के साथ जीवन वाहिनी आपातकालीन सेंटर के आपातकालीन सेवा अधिकारियाें और चिकित्सकाें काे विशेष निर्देश दिए गए हैं। सावंत ने बताया कि प्रदेश में आपातकालीन सेवा 108 की 701, जननी एक्सप्रेस यानि 104 की 587 और 74 बेस एबुलेंस हैं। इस बार काेराेना संक्रमण और दीपावली देखते हुए जीवन वाहिनी सेवा काे विस्तार करते हुए डायनमिक रिलाेकेट सिस्टम लागू किया गया है।

जिसमें आपातकालीन काॅल ज्यादा हाेने पर दूसरी एंबुलेंसाें काे भी मरीजाें की मदद के लिए भेजा जा सकेगा। उन्हाेंने बताया कि सभी एंबुलेंस काे पूरी तरह से तैयार रहने के लिए लाेकल सर्विस वर्कशाप से समन्वय कर लिया है। जिससे मरम्मत की आवश्यकता हाेने पर तुरंत मरम्मत करवा कर उसे मरीजाें के लिए उपयाेग में लिया जा सके।
38 एंबुलेंस ऑनकॉल तैयार मिलेंगी
जिले की बात करें ताे जीवन वाहिनी की ओर से जिले में 38 एंबुलेंस काे एक्टिव माेड पर रखा गया है। प्राेजेक्ट मैनेजर विजय कालरा ने बताया कि जिले में 22 आपातकालीन 108 के साथ जननी एक्सप्रेस और बेस एंबुलेंस काे ऑनकाल पर तैयार रहने के निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं।

