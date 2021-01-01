पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मतदाता दिवस पर जिले के 18 नए मतदाता और 21 बीएलओ का हुआं सम्मान, ईपिक कार्ड भी जारी किए

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
मतदाता दिवस पर साेमवार काे सूचना केंद्र सभागार में नए मतदाताओं और बीएलओं का सम्मान किया गया। इनके अलावा नए वाेटराें के लिए ई-पिक कार्ड जारी किए गए। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि जिला कलेक्टर यूडी खान थे और अध्यक्षता एडीएम जेपी गाैड़ ने की। वही विशिष्ट अतिथि एसडीएम शैलेश खैरवा थे।

कार्यक्रम में बाेलते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि निर्वाचन विभाग मतदाताओं की सुविधा के लिए नए प्रयाेग कर रहा है। दिव्यांग व सर्विस वाेटराे के लिए पाेस्टल बैलेट के साथ काेविड संक्रमण के दाैर में भी निर्वाचन विभाग ने सफलता से चुनाव कराएं है। एसडीएम शैलेष खैरवा ने निर्वाचन विभाग के संदेश काे पढ़ते हुए बताया कि निर्वाचन विभाग विजल एप के रूप में पायलेट प्राेजेक्ट शुरू कर चुका है।

इसके अलावा मतदाताओं काे डिजीटल रूप में ईपिक कार्ड दिए जा रहे है। घनश्याम गाेयल ने पीपीटी के माध्यम से ई-पिक कार्ड डाउनलाेड करने की जानकारी दी। इस दाैरान 18 नए पंजीकृत मतदाताओं का कलेक्टर व अन्य अतिथियाें ने माला पहनाकर सम्मान किया। वही जिले में सर्वश्रेष्ठ काम करने वाले बीएलओ का स्मृति चिन्ह व प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मान किया गया। इस दाैरान महिला अधिकारिता उप निदेशक विप्लव न्याैला समेत अन्य अधिकारी व कर्मचारी माैजूद रहे।
हैलाे वाेटर्स रेडियाे और रिमाेट वाेटिंग की तैयारी
निर्वाचन विभाग मतदान काे सुरक्षित और सुगम बनाने के लिए कई नवाचार कर रहा है। इसमें वाेटराें की मदद के लिए हेलाे रेडियाे एप शुरू किया जा चुका है। इसे अब और अधिक विस्तृत रूप दिया जा रहा है। इसके साथ रिमाेट वाेटिंग की भी निर्वाचन विभाग तैयारी कर रहा है। इसके लिए देशभर में जल्द ही माॅक ट्रायल शुरू हाेगे।

समझिए डिजीटली वाेटर कार्ड को डाउनलाेड करने का तरीका

निर्वाचन विभाग ने वाेटर्स के लिए ई-पिक डाउनलाेड़ करने के लिए दाे तरह की व्यवस्था की है। नए मतदाता जुड़ने वाले मतदाता 25 से 31 जनवरी तक ये कार्ड डाउनलाेड कर सकते है। ताे वही पुराने मतदाताओं के लिए 1 फरवरी से ये सुविधा शुरू हाेगी। डिजीटल कार्ड हासिल करने के लिए मतदाताओं काे ईसीआई एप या निर्वाचन विभाग की वेबसाइट एनवीएसपी पर दिए लिंक का उपयाेग करना हाेगा।

इसमें सबसे पहले उनकाे खुद काे रजिस्टर करना हाेगा। पंजीकरण के बाद उनके रजिस्ट्रेड माेबाईल नंबर पर ओटीपी आएगा। उसके बाद वे पीडीएफ फार्मेट में इसे डाउनलोड कर सकेगे। वही माेबाइल नंबर नहीं देने वाले मतदाताओं काे पहले निर्वाचन विभाग की साइट पर केवाईसी की प्रक्रिया पूरी करनी हाेगी। इसमें उनकी फाेटाे का मिलान करने के बाद उनकाे ईपिक कार्ड डाउनलाेड करने की सुविधा मिल सकेगी।

