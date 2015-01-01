पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धांधली:शौचालय का गेट नहीं लगाने के सवाल पर महिला बोली-साहब अब तक रुपए ही नहीं मिले

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायत समितियों के विकास अधिकारी अपनी संबंधित ग्राम पंचायतों को राजस्व बढ़ाने के स्रोत की गाइड लाइन जारी करें, ताकि ग्राम पंचायत आर्थिक रूप से मजबूत हो सकें और गांव तथा ग्रामीणों का ग्राम स्तर पर ही डवलपमेंट किया जा सकें। यह बात शनिवार को कलेक्टर यूडी खान ने उदयपुरवाटी पंचायत समितियों के विभिन्न गांवों में मनरेगा सहित अन्य विकास कार्यो के निरीक्षण के दौरान कही।

रामलालपुरा में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत रामप्यारी के आवास का निरीक्षण करते समय वहां बने शौचालय को बिना गेट देखा तो कलेक्टर ने वहां रहने वाली रामप्यारी से इसका कारण पूछ लिया, रामप्यारी ने बताया कि उसे पूरा भुगतान नहीं किया गया है, गेट कैसे बनवाएं। कलेक्टर खान ने इसे गंभीरता से लिया और शौचालय निर्माण की स्वीकृत राशि का 10 दिन में संबंधित को भुगतान करने के निर्देश दिए।

खान ने कहा कि अधिकांश ग्राम पंचायतों में फंड की कमी के कारण विकास कार्य नहीं हो पाते, नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों को भी राजस्व संबंधी सोर्सेज बढ़ाने का अधिक ज्ञान नहीं होने के कारण सही तरीके से विकास नहीं हो पाता। उन्होंने विकास अधिकारी सुशीला से कहा कि वे इस संबंध में उदयपुरवाटी के ग्राम पंचायतों के लिए गाइड लाइन जारी करें।

कलेक्टर ने निरीक्षण के दौरान राप्रावि रामलालपुरा के खेल मैदान के विकास कार्य का अवलोकन किया। इसी गांव में सरपंच की ओर से एससी परिवार के मौहल्ले के लिए ट्यूबवेल लगाने की अनुमति कलेक्टर से मांगी। इस पर कलेक्टर ने तुरन्त इसकी मंजूरी देते हुए कार्य प्रारम्भ करने के निर्देश दिए। झाझड़ियों की ढाणी में उन्होंने मनरेगा योजना में कार्यरत महिला लेबर से उनके भुगतान की जानकारी प्राप्त की।

कलेक्टर ने टीटनवाड़ में मसीतली जोहड़ी से हुकुमपुरा सीमा तक बनाई जा रही ग्रेवल सड़क का निर्माण कार्य भी देखा और इसे पूरे मापदंड से करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने मण्डावरा में हीरामल मंदिर के पास मॉडल तालाब निर्माण कार्य का अवलोकन किया और मनरेगा लेबर से उनकी समस्याओं को जाना। संबंधित को इस संबंध में दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए। मॉडल तालाब के साथ यहां पौधारोपण कर इसे पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जा सकता है।

जोहड़ की नपती के आदेश : निरीक्षण के दौरान कलेक्टर ने रघुनाथपुरा में सियाणा जोहड़ धोलाखेडा में चारागाह विकास कार्यो का अवलोकन किया। यहां सरपंच की ओर से जोहड़ की नपती करवाने की मांग पर कलेक्टर ने एक सप्ताह में जोहड की नपती करवाने के निर्देश उदयपुरवाटी एसडीएम को दिए। इस अवसर पर उदयपुरवाटी एसडीएम राजेन्द्र कुमार, विकास अधिकारी सुशीला सहित अन्य अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी साथ थे।

10 साल में दो बार ग्रेवल सड़क का बजट उठाया

रामलालपुरा में कप्तान मोहरसिंह फोगाट ने कलेक्टर यूडी खान को ग्रेवल सड़क के बारे में बताया कि रामलालपुरा से नाटास तक बनाई जा रही ग्रेवल सड़क के 10 साल में दो बार पैसे उठाए जा चुके हैं। लेकिन आज तक एक कंक्रीट भी नहीं लगी। कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों को 2 दिन में जांच के निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान जिला कलेक्टर के साथ उदयपुरवाटी पंचायत समिति की प्रधान माया देवी, एसडीएम राजेंद्र सिंह, विकास अधिकारी सुशीला यादव, एईएन सुखवीर सिंह, अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी रामधन, कनिष्ठ अभियंता मनोज सुईवाल, कनिष्ठ अभियंता अनिल कड़वासरा, जिला परिषद एक्सईएन विजेंद्र ढाका, एक्सईएन कृष्ण कुमार बाबल, सरपंच संजू चौधरी, रामनिवास खटाणा, पूर्व सरपंच रघुवीर सिंह महला आदि शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें