पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी पहल:राजस्थानी चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट से जुड़े प्रवासी शेखावाटी के स्टूडेंट्स काे गाेद लेकर डाॅक्टर व इंजीनियरिंग की फ्री पढ़ाई कराएंगे

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड और कनाडा के प्रवासियाें ने शेखावाटी के 15 विद्यार्थियों काे गाेद लेने की घाेषणा की

शेखावाटी के प्रवासियाें के संगठन राजस्थानी चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट से जुड़े प्रवासी शेखावाटी के कमजाेर परिवाराें के सरकारी स्कूलाें के 15 विद्यार्थियाें काे गाेद लेकर उनकाे पीजी तक पढ़ाएंगे और उनकाे डाॅक्टर व इंजीनियर बनाएंगे। इसमें उनकी किताबाें, काेचिंग और मेडिकल व इंजीनियरिंग समेत तमाम तरह का खर्च ट्रस्ट से जुड़े प्रवासी ही वहन करेंगे। इंग्लैंड के राजस्थान चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट ने राज्य सरकार के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियाें की पहल पर गरीब परिवाराें के 15 बच्चाें काे गाेद लेकर उनकाे आगे पढ़ाने की पूरी जिम्मेदारी निभाने की घाेषणा की है।

ट्रस्ट की ऑनलाइन वेबीनार ‘इच वन एडाप्ट वन’ मुहिम में अमेरिका, कनाडा और इंग्लैंड में रहने वाले शेखावाटी के प्रवासी शामिल हुए। ट्रस्ट के मुखिया और लंदन प्रवासी सरजीत ढाका ने बताया कि वेबीनार में सीनियर आईएएस डॉ. आरुषि मालिक, माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक आईएएस सौरभ स्वामी, श्रम विभाग के कमिश्नर प्रतीक झाझड़िया, सीनियर आरएएस हनुमान ढाका, सहायक निदेशक दिलीप परिहार, अमेरिका प्रवासी शिक्षाविद् डाॅ. घासीराम वर्मा, कनाडा के प्रवासी डाॅ. रामदेव मेहता, कामेडियन ख्याली सहारण, डाॅ. सुरेन्द्र भास्कर, यूके के चिकित्सक डाॅ. रामचन्द्र घासल, दिल्ली सरकार के आईईएस राजपाल श्याेरान, सुप्रीम काेर्ट के वकील देवेन्द्र शर्मा शामिल हुए।

आईएएस डॉ. आरुषि मलिक ने इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर डवलपमेंट, गरीब बच्चों काे आगे बढ़ने के लिए सहयाेग और उनकाे गाइडेंस के लिए प्रवासियाें से सहयाेग देने की अपील की। आईएएस सौरभ स्वामी ने गरीब परिवार के बच्चाें काे अवसर देने के लिए प्रवासियाें काे आगे आने काे लेकर एडाप्ट ए स्टूडेंट अभियान की जानकारी दी। आरएएस हनुमान ढाका ने अंग्रेजी माध्यम के विद्यालयों की जानकारी दी। कनाडा निवासी डॉ. रामदेव मेहता ने आभार जताया।

एक-एक बच्चे काे गाेद लेने की सहमति दी
15 छात्रों को पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन तक की शिक्षा के लिए गोद लिया गया। छात्रों की किताबें, कोचिंग, फीस, मेडिकल, इंजीनियरिंग सहित सभी तरह की शिक्षा का खर्च राजस्थान चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के सदस्य उठाएंगे। इस दाैरान प्रवासी अनिल कुल्हार, हनुवंतसिंह राजपुरोहित, अचल सोनी, सुरेश खीचड़, विनोद भादू, राजेंद्र कड़वासरा, नरेंद्र मंडीवाल, विनोद नेहरा, चंद्रदीप तिवारी, रचना ढाका, बिंदु चौधरी, सूर्या सोनी ने सहयाेग की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें