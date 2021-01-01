पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनूं:नियमित करने की मांग को लेकर पंचायत सहायक सामूहिक अवकाश पर रहे, मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
झुंझुनूं मे कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन करते पंचायत सहायक।

नियमित करने की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान विद्यार्थी मित्र पंचायत सहायक संघ ने बुधवार को कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन किया। इसका नेतृत्व संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष प्रवीण जसरापुरिया ने किया। प्रदर्शन से पहले शहीद स्मारक से कलेक्ट्रेट तक रैली भी निकाली गई। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया गया।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान प्रदेशाध्यक्ष प्रवीण जसरापुरिया ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने सत्ता में आने से पहले वादा किया था कि हमारी सरकार आते ही नियमितीकरण करेंगे। सरकार अपने वादे से मुकर रही है, इसलिए हम आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। अगर समय रहते सरकार ने इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया तो 8 फरवरी को दौसा जिले से दांडी यात्रा निकाली जाएगी। इस यात्रा के माध्यम से विधानसभा का घेराव किया जाएगा।

(रिपोर्ट- एमडी मुस्लिम)

