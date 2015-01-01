पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:पानी भरने की समस्या से परेशान लोगों ने बाकरा रोड जाम की, 5 दिन में समाधान के आश्वासन पर माने

झुंझुनूं4 घंटे पहले
बाकरा गैस प्लांट संघर्ष समिति की ओर से लगाए गए जाम में फंसे वाहन।
  • करीब सवा दो घंटे तक लगाया जाम, इसके कारण सड़क पर दोनों तरफ लग गई वाहनों की कतार

लंबे समय से पानी भरने की समस्या से परेशान बाकरा रोड की बस्तियों के लोगों ने मंगलवार को स्कूल के बाहर कुम्हारोें के मोहल्ले के पास बाकरा रोड को करीब सवा दो घंटे तक जाम रखा। बाकरा गैस प्लांट सड़क संघर्ष समिति की अगुवाई में लोगों ने अधिकारियों के मौके पर आकर कोई जवाब देने की मांग की।

इसके बाद शहर कोतवाल, नगर परिषद एक्सईएन, पीडब्लूडी एक्सईएन, तहसीलदार आदि मौके पर पहुंचे और धारा 144 का हवाला देते हुए जाम खोलने को कहा, लेकिन लोग नहीं माने।

इसके बाद दो दिन में समस्या का स्थायी समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया। इस पर रास्ता रोकने वालों ने पांच दिन का समय दिया। तब तक के लिए पानी की निकासी की व्यवस्था की बात कही गई तथा यहां पानी एकत्र होने से रोकने के लिए उचित प्रबंध करने का आश्वासन दिया गया।

दो साल से परेशान हैं लोग, पिछले साल सड़क बनाने की घोषणा हुई थी, लेकिन बनी नहीं

इस पानी की आगे निकासी की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। नालियां भी यहां नहीं बनाई गई हैं। बारिश के दौरान बरसात का पानी भी एकत्र रहता है। इसके कारण पास के गैस प्लांट से रोजाना निकलने वाले करीब साठ-सत्तर ट्रकों के आवागमन में भी काफी दिक्कत होती है तथा झुंझुनूं से बाकरा और आगे के करीब दर्जन गांवों के लोगों को भी भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

दो साल से लोग समस्या को लेकर संघर्ष करते आ रहे हैं। इस बीच, पिछले साल यहां करीब सवा दो करोड़ रुपए की लागत से पक्की सड़क बनाने की घोषणा की गई थी, लेकिन उस पर भी आज तक काम नहीं हो सका है।
सूचना पर पहुंचे अधिकारियों ने दिया आश्वासन : रास्ता जाम करने की सूचना मिलने पर कोतवाली से पहले एएसआई श्रवण कुमार, फिर कोतवाल मदन लाल कड़वासरा, नगर परिषद के एक्सईएन, पीडब्लूडी के एक्सईएन और तहसीलदार वहां पहुंचे और लोगों को समझाया कि अभी धारा 144 लगी है, भीड़ न करें, लेकिन लोग नहीं माने। बाद में अधिकारियों ने कहा कि दो दिन में ही यहां से पानी की निकासी की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके बाद लोगों ने रास्ता खोला।
सड़क पर पानी में टेम्पो पलट जाने से लोग हुए आक्रोशित

इस मार्ग पर भरे पानी में मंगलवार को एक टेपो पलट गया। इसके बाद बाकरा गैस प्लांट सड़क संघर्ष समिति के विजेंद्र मील, दिलीप मारू, राजेश स्वामी, नरेंद्र शेखावत, राजेंद्र सिहाग, बरकत अली गहलोत, शब्बीर गहलोत, अदरीश, बिलाल सहित बड़ी संख्या में क्षेत्र के लोगों ने दोपहर करीब बारह बजे बाकरा गैस प्लांट से सिलेंडर भर कर निकले ट्रकों, मिनी ट्रकों आदि को यहां लाकर खड़ा करवा दिया और रास्ता रोक दिया। कुछ ही देर में सड़क के दोनों और वाहनों की कतार लग गई।

