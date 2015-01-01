पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसी धोखाधड़ी से बचें:प्रधानमंत्री की फोटो लगा नौकरी का झांसा दिया, रजिस्ट्रेशन के नाम पर ठगी

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास के प्रशिक्षण के नाम पर हो रही बेरोजगारों से धोखाधड़ी, जबकि ये कोर्स हैं निशुल्क

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से 2004 में शुरू की गई प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास योजना के तहत कौशल विकास की ट्रेनिंग देने की आड़ में लोगों को ऑनलाइन ठगा जा रहा है, जबकि यह ट्रेनिंग पूरी तरह निशुल्क दी जाती है और ट्रेनिंग पूरी होने पर सरकार कुछ प्रोत्साहन राशि भी देती है, लेकिन इस योजना के नाम पर जिले के कुछ युवाओं को ठगने का मामला सामने आया है।

प्रदेश से बाहर बैठे ठग इन युवाओं से पांच से छह हजार रुपए ठगे गए हैं। रकम कम होने और ठगे जाने की बदनामी से बचने के लिए पीड़ित इसकी कहीं शिकायत भी नहीं कर रहे हैं। झुंझुनूं जिले में संचालित एक मात्र प्रधानमंत्री कौशल केंद्र के संचालकों के पास पिछले छह माह में ऐसे ठगी के शिकार दर्जन से ज्यादा लोग फर्जी अपाइंटमेंट लेटर लेकर पहुंच चुके हैं जिन्हें सच्चाई का पता चलने पर काफी निराशा हुई।

पीएमकेके के प्रशिक्षण निशुल्क हैं

झुंझुनूं में देरवाला रोड स्थित प्रधानमंत्री कौशल केंद्र के निदेशक सुनील कुमार बताते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री कौशल विकास प्रोजेक्ट के तहत प्रदेश में केवल जिला मुख्यालयों पर ही एक-एक केंद्र संचालित है, जहां दिए जाने वाले पांच तरह के प्रशिक्षण निशुल्क हैं तथा इसके लिए ट्रेनिंग किट भी मुफ्त दिया जाता है।

सुनील कुमार ने कहा कि इस संबंध में जानकारी के लिएए हेल्पलाइन नंबर 8005858302 जारी किया हुआ है। कौशल केंद्र पूरे जिले में सिर्फ जिला मुख्यालय पर होता है और यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन, ट्रेनिंग का कोई शुल्क नहीं लगता। युवाओं का कौशल बढ़ाने के लिए 40 से 60 दिन की पांच तरह की ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है।

इस तरह हो रही है ठगी : पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन और बाद में बीमा के नाम पर ठगी

दरअसल, इस तरह की ठगी के शिकार कुछ लोगों ने भास्कर को बताया कि उनसे ऑनलाइन रुपए ठग लिए गए। मान नगर निवासी लता (बदला हुआ नाम) ने बताया कि उसने पीएमवाईके से संबंधित एक विज्ञापन देखा था। जिसमें घर बैठे काम करने के लिए निशुल्क लैपटाप देने की बात कही गई थी। लता ने उस नंबर पर काॅल किया तो उससे कहा गया कि इसकी ट्रेनिंग करवाई जाएगी।

जिसके रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए 1200 रुपए देने होंगे। लता ने रुपए उनके बताए बैंक खाते में जमा करवा दिए। इसके बाद उससे 4000 रुपए और मांगे गए तो उसने यह राशि भी जमा करवा दी। तीसरी बार उसे कहा गया कि उसका तीन लाख रुपए का बीमा किया जाएगा इसलिए वह 6 हजार रुपए भेजे, तब उसका माथा ठनका।

