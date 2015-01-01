पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:शारीरिक शिक्षक संघ ने विधायक काे सौंपा ज्ञापन

झुंझनुं4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शारीरिक शिक्षक संघ के नेताओं ने सात सूत्री मांगो को लेकर राजगढ़ (चूरू) विधायक कृष्णा पूनिया से मुलाकात की। जिलाध्यक्ष रामावतारसिंह की अगुवाई में संगठन के पदाधिकारी विधायक पूनिया से मिले। उन्होंने शारीरिक शिक्षकों की मांगे पूरी करवाने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री और शिक्षा मंत्री से बातचीत करने का आग्रह किया।

संघ पदाधिकारियों ने शिक्षा विभाग में प्रथम श्रेणी शारीरिक शिक्षक पद इनकैडर करवाने, प्रत्येक सीबीईओ कार्यालय में शारीरिक शिक्षक पद स्वीकृत करवाने सहित अन्य मांगे जल्द पूरी करवाने की बात रखी। विधायक पूनिया ने मांगो से सीएम और सरकार को अवगत करवाने का आश्वासन दिया।

इस अवसर पर संगठन के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सूरजभान भालोठिया, प्रदेश मंत्री हरिसिंह ढाका, जिला मंत्री बलवान सिंह, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष राजवीर सागवान, सूरजगढ़ ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष विजयसिंह, प्रीतम सिंह बुहाना कोषाध्यक्ष, राकेश कुमार चिड़ावा ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष, प्रवेश चौधरी, कुलदीप सिंह, सुमेर बेनीवाल, मनीष कुमार, सुनील पूनिया, विजय सिंह, कृष्ण कुमार सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें