पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाल अधिकारों की रक्षा:दस हजार लोगों को ई-शपथ दिलाने की कवायद, लॉकडाउन में मिली थी इससे जुड़ी शिकायतें

झुंझुनू23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए उसको वेब बाउजर के माध्यम से http://rslsapledge.in/ लिंक पर जाना हाेगा।
  • प्रत्येक शपथकर्ता को रालसा की ओर से प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाएगा, जो उनके ई-मेल पर तत्काल प्राप्त हो जाएगा

जिले में बालकों के अधिकारों के संरक्षण, संवर्धन और बाल अधिकार सप्ताह के दौरान बाल अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए झुंझुनूं जिले के दस हजार लोगों को ई-शपथ दिलाने की कवायद की जा रही है। ई-शपथ लेने वालों में पैनल अधिवक्ता, पीएलवी, सरकारी कर्मचारी, बाल अधिकारों से जुड़ी संस्थाएं तथा आम नागरिक शामिल हैं।

गौरतलब है कि कोविड लॉकडाउन के दौरान बाल अधिकारों के हनन की शिकायतों में वृद्धि हुई है। इस कारण बाल अधिकारों के संरक्षण के लिए जिले में बाल अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूकता उत्पन्न करने तथा लोगों काे बाल अधिकारों के प्रति सजग और जागरूक बनाने के लिए ऑनलाइन ही शपथ कार्यक्रम डिजिटल माध्यम से चलाया जा रहा। इसकी शुरुआत बुधवार को 18 नवंबर काे सुबह 11 बजे रालसा के द्वारा ऑनलाइन किया गया। 25 नवंबर तक लोग अपने मोबाइल के माध्यम से ही शपथ ग्रहण कर सकेंगे। प्रत्येक शपथकर्ता को रालसा की ओर से प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाएगा, जो उनके ई-मेल पर तत्काल प्राप्त हो जाएगा।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की सचिव मधु हिसारिया ने बताया कि ई-शपथ कार्यक्रम लाेगाें में बाल अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूकता लाने के लिए चलाया जा रहा है। इसके माध्यम से कोई भी व्यक्ति बाल अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए शपथ ग्रहण कर सकता है। शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए उसको वेब बाउजर के माध्यम से http://rslsapledge.in/ लिंक पर जाना हाेगा। जिसमें नाम तथा ई-मेल एड्रेस और मोबाइल नंबर भरना हाेगा। शपथ का प्रारूप आने पर शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए शपथ पर क्लिक करना हाेगा। यहां क्लिक करने के बाद शपथ ग्रहण करते ही शपथ ग्रहणकर्ता के ई-मेल पर तुरंत एक प्रमाण पत्र सदस्य सचिव राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से प्राप्त हो जाएगा। उस प्रमाण पत्र को ई-मेल पर या डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा तथा फेसबुक पर भी शेयर किया जा सकेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें